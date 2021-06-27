Carroll, Jr., Martin R. , - 88, of Egg Harbor City, Carroll Jr., Martin R., 88, of Egg Harbor City, June 23, 2021 following a brief illness. Marty was born on March 19, 1933 in Philadelphia, PA to Bertha E. and Martin R. Carroll Sr. He met his soulmate, Trudy; they married and had four children before moving to New Jersey. Marty spent most of his working life as a HVAC technician for several different companies before his retirement. He was never afraid of hard work and many times worked several jobs at once to support his family and be able to take them on vacations. He was always ready to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. Marty was a proud husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather. He was a member of OLPH Parish-St. Nicholas Church in Egg Harbor City. He was predeceased by his wife, Trudy in 2018. Additionally, predeceased by his parents; his sister, Joan Weise; and his brother, George Carroll. His is survived by his children, Marty Carroll III, Trudy E Carroll, Sandy Ordille (George) all of Egg Harbor City, and Kathy Johnson (Keith) of London, England; and his brother, Fred Carroll of Winder, Georgia. He is also survived by his 8 grandchildren, Melissa Ordille, Rachel Ordille Pauro, Christopher Black, Matthew Ordille (Paige), Damian Johnson, Sean Johnson, Brian Johnson and Christian Johnson; his 6 great grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews. A gathering will be held on Tuesday, June 29 from 9:30 to 10:30 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357, followed by a Mass at 11:00 AM at OLPH Parish, St. Nicholas Church, 525 St. Louis Ave, Egg Harbor City. Burial will be private at a later date. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Angels in Motion c/o Susan Long, 903 Walnut Ave, Northfield, NJ 08225 or Holy Redeemer Hospice, 6550 Delilah Road, Suite 501, Egg Harbor Twp., NJ 08234.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 27, 2021.