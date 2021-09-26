Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Merion Ellen Perfect
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Perfect (Bourne), Merion Ellen, - 94, of Pleasantville, was reunited with her late husband, Francis D. "Frank" Perfect, Sr. in Heaven with our Lord and Saviour on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Mom now can say to all her family members that she has "Perfect Peace". She always said "Leave it to God". Mrs. Perfect was born May 28,1927, in Port Republic, New Jersey, the daughter of the late David Bourne and Pearl Nevada Ingersoll. She was also preceded in death by her son, Francis D. "Duke" Perfect, Jr., a granddaughter, Wendy D. Burlingame, two brothers, David Bourne and Dale Bourne, and three sisters, Mary Lou Barnes, Helen Walton, and Iva Moline. Surviving her are her five daughters, Marianne "Mimi" Umphlett (Jerry), Nancy Perfect, Iva Jean "Widdy" Pedersen (Roger), Virginia "Gigi" Nugent (John), and Helen "Hunny" Scull (Bill); fifteen grandchildren, Carrie Brinkman, Duke Perfect (Jayne), David Umphlett (Amber), Scott Umphlett (Amy), John Umphlett (Emily), Suzi Fletcher (David), Liz Read, Merion Wright (Bagley), Jill Rose, Cigi Nugent-Berges (Nate), Kati Nugent-Tribe (Philip), Anni Nugent (Neal), William Scull, Johnathan Scull, and Amanda Scull; twenty five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nephews and nieces. During her childhood she lived in Port Republic, NJ. After High School, she enrolled in nursing courses and then met Francis Perfect in Atlantic City. They were later married on March 12, 1946. She and her husband, Francis D. Perfect, were the Founders and Owners of Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes in Pleasantville and Northfield, NJ. She worked and supported her husband in the funeral business, along with helping at Salem United Methodist Church dinners where she was a long-time supporting member. Merion served in the local garden club with her true love of flowers and horticulture, was active in the Atlantic County 4-H for 13 years, served on the Pleasantville School Board for many years, was an avid pitcher in the local softball league, and active in a bowling league. In their later years Frank and Merion spent much time in their Bennington, Vermont home which was their special retreat. There they graciously housed and entertained many family and friends. They truly enjoyed the fellowship and sharing God's blessings with others. They both had "giving hearts". There will be a private family service and burial at the Adams Cemetery in Port Republic, NJ The family expresses sincere thanks and appreciation for the care and attention given to Mrs. Perfect by her nurse, Jennifer at the Shores of Wesley and Donna from Journey Hospice. The family suggests that any desired memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
7 Entries
I have so many fond memories of Mrs. Perfect. She was our incredible 4-H leader ( we were the Sew and Sews). My condolences to the family, a family I grew up with. She touched so many lives and will be missed.
Linda (McGhee) Allen
Friend
December 14, 2021
Sending our condolences. I have such found memories of the Perfect´s hospitality during college years with Hunny at Eastern. Peace to you all during this time.
Toby and Bob Ortmyer
Friend
September 29, 2021
Our deepest sympathy in the loss of your dear sweet mother. I am certain, the reunion in heaven with your mother and your father was a joyous occasion. May she Rest In Peace and May the many memories get you all through the days ahead! Much love and prayers.
SUSAN and VINCE GIANSANTI
September 28, 2021
Widdy, I'm so sorry for the loss of your Mother.
Linda Brown (Irwin)
September 27, 2021
Widdy l'm so sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family.
Irma Netting Churchill
September 27, 2021
Sorry for your loss. May your family find peace and comfort during this difficult time.
The Jenkins Family
September 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are for your family. I miss the days when we all grew up together. Your mom, dad and all of you have been very, very dear to me. God bless you all.
Kenny Gee
Friend
September 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results