Perfect (Bourne), Merion Ellen, - 94, of Pleasantville, was reunited with her late husband, Francis D. "Frank" Perfect, Sr. in Heaven with our Lord and Saviour on Thursday, September 23, 2021. Mom now can say to all her family members that she has "Perfect Peace". She always said "Leave it to God". Mrs. Perfect was born May 28,1927, in Port Republic, New Jersey, the daughter of the late David Bourne and Pearl Nevada Ingersoll. She was also preceded in death by her son, Francis D. "Duke" Perfect, Jr., a granddaughter, Wendy D. Burlingame, two brothers, David Bourne and Dale Bourne, and three sisters, Mary Lou Barnes, Helen Walton, and Iva Moline. Surviving her are her five daughters, Marianne "Mimi" Umphlett (Jerry), Nancy Perfect, Iva Jean "Widdy" Pedersen (Roger), Virginia "Gigi" Nugent (John), and Helen "Hunny" Scull (Bill); fifteen grandchildren, Carrie Brinkman, Duke Perfect (Jayne), David Umphlett (Amber), Scott Umphlett (Amy), John Umphlett (Emily), Suzi Fletcher (David), Liz Read, Merion Wright (Bagley), Jill Rose, Cigi Nugent-Berges (Nate), Kati Nugent-Tribe (Philip), Anni Nugent (Neal), William Scull, Johnathan Scull, and Amanda Scull; twenty five great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; and several nephews and nieces. During her childhood she lived in Port Republic, NJ. After High School, she enrolled in nursing courses and then met Francis Perfect in Atlantic City. They were later married on March 12, 1946. She and her husband, Francis D. Perfect, were the Founders and Owners of Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes in Pleasantville and Northfield, NJ. She worked and supported her husband in the funeral business, along with helping at Salem United Methodist Church dinners where she was a long-time supporting member. Merion served in the local garden club with her true love of flowers and horticulture, was active in the Atlantic County 4-H for 13 years, served on the Pleasantville School Board for many years, was an avid pitcher in the local softball league, and active in a bowling league. In their later years Frank and Merion spent much time in their Bennington, Vermont home which was their special retreat. There they graciously housed and entertained many family and friends. They truly enjoyed the fellowship and sharing God's blessings with others. They both had "giving hearts". There will be a private family service and burial at the Adams Cemetery in Port Republic, NJ The family expresses sincere thanks and appreciation for the care and attention given to Mrs. Perfect by her nurse, Jennifer at the Shores of Wesley and Donna from Journey Hospice. The family suggests that any desired memorial contributions be made to the charity of your choice
. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 26, 2021.