Cox, Mildred Doris (Trout), - 92, of Port Elizabeth, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, March 26, 2021. Born in Eldora to the late Walter and Agatha (Davidson) Trout, she grew up in Leesburg, graduated high school, and lived in Cumberland County her entire life. Mildred was a homemaker, a loving wife and mother, and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed gardening, baking, sewing and other needle crafts, collecting dolls, antiques, and she loved the seashore. Mildred will be sadly missed by her children, Frederick L. Cox and his wife Patti of NH, Cynthia J. Stark and her husband John of Millville, and Susan L DiSario and husband Enrico of Cedarville; one sister Gladys Williamson of FL; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Russell Cox in 2003; three brothers; three sisters; and one grandson Joshua DiSario. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Christy Funeral Home, 11 W. Broad Street, Millville. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Fernwood Memorial Cemetery, Bridgeton. Please remember to wear a mask at all times, and practice social distancing. The family requests memorial contributions to the Port Elizabeth United Methodist Church, 142 Port Elizabeth - Cumberland Road, Port Elizabeth, NJ 08348-0101. Memories and expressions of sympathy for Mildred Cox may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 30, 2021.