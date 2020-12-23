Frantz, Nicholas J., - of Galloway, passed away on December 18, 2020. He was a vibrant music-lover with unmatchable empathy, care, and creativity. Throughout his life, he engaged friends, family, and even strangers in conversations about the world at large, ever-curious, and thoughtful. His care for others extended so far as planning to pursue a career as a nurse after recently graduating with an Associate's Degree from ACCC. A 5th generation member of Painters Union 277, member of the Rugby team the AC Sharks, and linebacker on the 2015 State Champion Cedar Creek Pirates football team. He touched people from all different backgrounds with all sorts of interests. When not on the field, he was perfecting the art of gloving (look it up), drawing in his sketchbook, writing, and strumming his blue electric guitar. You could catch him at a live music show on Saturday night and cooking up a mean tofu scramble on the following Sunday morning. His memory lives on with his mother, Kathleen; his father, John; his twin sister, Natalie; his dogs, Arlo and China; his cat, Beatrice; his family – grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins – friends, and any stranger who was lucky enough to receive a personal gloving performance at a live show. We will be celebrating his life on Saturday, December 26th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a Service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway NJ 08205. Wear Tie-Dye (& a mask). For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hansen Foundation., www.hansenfoundationnj.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.