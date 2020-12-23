Menu
Nicholas J. Frantz
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Frantz, Nicholas J., - of Galloway, passed away on December 18, 2020. He was a vibrant music-lover with unmatchable empathy, care, and creativity. Throughout his life, he engaged friends, family, and even strangers in conversations about the world at large, ever-curious, and thoughtful. His care for others extended so far as planning to pursue a career as a nurse after recently graduating with an Associate's Degree from ACCC. A 5th generation member of Painters Union 277, member of the Rugby team the AC Sharks, and linebacker on the 2015 State Champion Cedar Creek Pirates football team. He touched people from all different backgrounds with all sorts of interests. When not on the field, he was perfecting the art of gloving (look it up), drawing in his sketchbook, writing, and strumming his blue electric guitar. You could catch him at a live music show on Saturday night and cooking up a mean tofu scramble on the following Sunday morning. His memory lives on with his mother, Kathleen; his father, John; his twin sister, Natalie; his dogs, Arlo and China; his cat, Beatrice; his family – grandmother, aunts, uncles, and cousins – friends, and any stranger who was lucky enough to receive a personal gloving performance at a live show. We will be celebrating his life on Saturday, December 26th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM with a Service at 2:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E Great Creek Road, Galloway NJ 08205. Wear Tie-Dye (& a mask). For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hansen Foundation., www.hansenfoundationnj.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
26
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Dec
26
Service
2:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
Dear Kathleen, you, Natalie, and your family are in our thoughts as you face this unspeakable tragedy. The Gecks
Terry & Pascale Geck
December 25, 2020
Dear Kathy. My heart goes out to you, John and Natalie on the tragic loss of Nicholas. You are in my thoughts and prayers Love, Gerry
Gerry DAlesio
December 25, 2020
James Grisinger
December 24, 2020
James Grisinger
December 24, 2020
karen czajkowski
December 23, 2020
Our hearts are heavy at this loss! Nicholas was a talented, kind hearted, intelligent young man. Our family has great memories of watching him grow into a young man. You´re in our prayers, Frantz family!
The Olley Family
December 22, 2020
Marty and I were so saddened to hear of Nick's passing, he had a gentle soul, and caring personality that was evident the moment you met him. Taken much too young, our hearts are breaking for you all during this extremely difficult time...the world was a better place with him in it...again, so very sorry for your loss.....Godspeed to you Nick!
Mary Beth Caporelli
December 22, 2020
