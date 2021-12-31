Betsy I´m so sorry for your loss. When I first met Phil I was a little nervous to be around him but he fooled me. He was an awesome guy. I had some awesome times with him I guess ya had to know him. Well I think I knew him pretty well. He really did not say much at times actually nothing he would give ya a head shake like ok that´s enough But I swear I would say he´s going to talk to me something idk I´m going to figure this out. He didn´t know it but we were sonny and Cher I got you babe!! Phil had a voice everyone enjoyed! I´m glad I had a chance to have some special moments with him!!! May he rest peacefully!

Lynette January 5, 2022