Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Philip D. Exley
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Middle Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue
Cape May Court House, NJ
Exley, Philip D., - 68, of (formerly) Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away December 28, 2021 at the age of 68 in his birth hometown of Easton, Pennsylvania. He battled a lengthy illness and was surrounded by family and friends at the end of his life. Phil was a devoted family man who dedicated his life to higher education. He was a beloved Physical Education teacher, head football coach, Athletic Director and Vice Principal at Middle Township High School for many years. He joined Wildwood Public School system as a Principal and later Director of Curriculum before securing his dream job as a Superintendent of Schools at Upper Deerfield Township School District in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Phil was a graduate of North Hunterdon High School class of 1971, where he excelled in football. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at West Chester University and his Master's Degree at Rowan College. He was extremely proud to receive his Doctorate of Education from NOVA Southeastern University. An avid golfer who loved to travel, Phil had a passion for cooking classic cars and riding his Harley on the back roads of South Jersey. He loved to make others laugh and had a deep devotion for his savior Jesus Christ. Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betsy and his brothers Mike Exley, Jim Exley and sister Mary Reed. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws Ed Noon and Mark Reed as well as sister-in-laws JoAnne Noon, Donna Exley and Angela Exley. Phil loved spending holidays with his nieces (Jennifer, Lisa, Brooke, Erika, Morgan and nephews Brian, Kyle, Jason, Troy, Shane and Cale) and with his best friend and college roommate Gary Chizmadia. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor Exley and Elizabeth Ahern, brother GT and sister Vicky Exley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 11:00-12:00 followed by a eulogy at 12:00. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Cemetery, 416 Route 9, Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ascend Hospice, 1120 Welsh Road, Suite 220, North Wales, PA 19454. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 31, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Jan
5
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Radzieta Funeral Home
9 Hand Avenue P.O. Box 37, Cape May Court House, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Radzieta Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Radzieta Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
We had great times in the neighborhood! Rest well my friend.
William Hand
January 10, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Phil for many years and enjoyed his friendship and work ethics. He loved his family and friends.
Jane Wolf
Work
January 5, 2022
Betsy I´m so sorry for your loss. When I first met Phil I was a little nervous to be around him but he fooled me. He was an awesome guy. I had some awesome times with him I guess ya had to know him. Well I think I knew him pretty well. He really did not say much at times actually nothing he would give ya a head shake like ok that´s enough But I swear I would say he´s going to talk to me something idk I´m going to figure this out. He didn´t know it but we were sonny and Cher I got you babe!! Phil had a voice everyone enjoyed! I´m glad I had a chance to have some special moments with him!!! May he rest peacefully!
Lynette
January 5, 2022
I was one of Phil´s first caregivers at Abington manor. He was definitely one of my favorites! He used to love to sing and dance with Lynette and I. Betsy was a devoted woman to Phil. It was a pleasure to meet them both! Phil was definitely loved by us! May you Rest In Peace Phil. Our condolences to his family and friends.
Marisa Dehart
January 5, 2022
Phil was a great guy and was fun when we were growing up. Some times we would all be at Barber Allens read comics. On day Phil stoped in for a trim. All of the girls me included wanted a lock of his hair ! I still have it today. We are thought he was DREAMY ! Growing up in Glen Gardner was great. The town and the people! Phil was our first football Star!!! Great memories thank you Phil for just being you. Rest now you will be missed
Darlene (Struble) Bajor
January 3, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of his passing. I have fond memories from his time at Upper Deerfield.
Deanna J Nicosia-Jones
Work
January 1, 2022
Sympathies to Betsy and the family . Only way I could describe Phil was a great guy who will be greatly missed .
David Hirsch DVM
January 1, 2022
I did not know Phillip, but I knew Mary and all the "Reeds", because we grew up together. I´m so sorry for your loss! May God comfort you at this difficult time ! I hope this New year Brings everyone good health and happiness! Miss you all !
Donna Cimirro / Fascenelli
January 1, 2022
I did not know Phillip , but I knew Mary and all the rest of the "Reeds". . I´m so sorry for your loss! May the New year bring you peace and happiness ! Love Donna
Donna Cimirro ( Now; Fascenelli )
January 1, 2022
Bhadrena Restione
December 31, 2021
What a genuinely wonderful person! Loved riding with him and spending time with you both! Our heartfelt sympathy is sent to the entire family, especially Betsy. My he be in your heart always!
Joanne and Brian
Friend
December 31, 2021
Have been, and will continue to miss you my friend. With love and prayers to Betsy and family.
Barbara Eufrasio
Friend
December 31, 2021
Sorry to hear the passing of Mr. X. Was good guy, Work along side of him, while doing fire drills at the Wildwood Schools and Lunch at The G mans. May his soul rest in peace, may his family find comfort. GOD Bless all of You. Larry Lillo, Captain Retired Wildwood Fire Dept.
larry m lillo
December 31, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results