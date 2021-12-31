Exley, Philip D., - 68, of (formerly) Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away December 28, 2021 at the age of 68 in his birth hometown of Easton, Pennsylvania. He battled a lengthy illness and was surrounded by family and friends at the end of his life. Phil was a devoted family man who dedicated his life to higher education. He was a beloved Physical Education teacher, head football coach, Athletic Director and Vice Principal at Middle Township High School for many years. He joined Wildwood Public School system as a Principal and later Director of Curriculum before securing his dream job as a Superintendent of Schools at Upper Deerfield Township School District in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Phil was a graduate of North Hunterdon High School class of 1971, where he excelled in football. He earned his Bachelor of Science Degree at West Chester University and his Master's Degree at Rowan College. He was extremely proud to receive his Doctorate of Education from NOVA Southeastern University. An avid golfer who loved to travel, Phil had a passion for cooking classic cars and riding his Harley on the back roads of South Jersey. He loved to make others laugh and had a deep devotion for his savior Jesus Christ. Phil is survived by his wife of 30 years, Betsy and his brothers Mike Exley, Jim Exley and sister Mary Reed. He is also survived by his brother-in-laws Ed Noon and Mark Reed as well as sister-in-laws JoAnne Noon, Donna Exley and Angela Exley. Phil loved spending holidays with his nieces (Jennifer, Lisa, Brooke, Erika, Morgan and nephews Brian, Kyle, Jason, Troy, Shane and Cale) and with his best friend and college roommate Gary Chizmadia. He is predeceased by his parents, Victor Exley and Elizabeth Ahern, brother GT and sister Vicky Exley. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing from 11:00-12:00 followed by a eulogy at 12:00. Interment will be at Fairview Memorial Cemetery, 416 Route 9, Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ascend Hospice, 1120 Welsh Road, Suite 220, North Wales, PA 19454. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 31, 2021.