Dr. Robert Henry "Bob" Williams Jr.
1947 - 2021
BORN
1947
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Williams, Dr. Robert "Bob" Henry, Jr., - of Galloway, passed away on March 16, 2021. He was born on May 2, 1947 to Ella Lee Williams and Robert Henry Williams in Philadelphia, PA. Bob was their only child who they affectionately called "Butch". While born in Philly, Bob was raised in Swarthmore, PA, the place he always referred to as home. Bob graduated from Swarthmore High School as a scholar-athlete playing varsity Track & Field, Basketball and Football. Graduating in the sixties at the height of the civil rights movement, Bob set his sights on becoming a Doctor and chose Howard University in Washington, D.C. At Howard, Bob studied Zoology on a ROTC scholarship and met Sandra Randolph from Hempstead, NY and they wed 6-weeks later. Upon graduating from Howard in 1970, Bob and Sandra moved to Philadelphia, PA where Bob studied Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University. After completing one year of Medical School, Bob was drafted into the Air Force and trained at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX and was subsequently stationed as a Medical Specialist in Plattsburgh, NY; Bob was discharged on Honorable Release in 1973. Bob became Dr. Williams upon receiving his Medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in 1977 and along the way his sons, Lance and Brock, were born. From Philadelphia, Bob and his family moved to The Bronx, New York where he started his medical residency at Montefiore hospital. Yet, while Bob's marriage did not work out for the long term, he often referred to his sons as the best gift he ever received. Entrepreneurial and ambitious, Dr. Williams then formed his own family medical practice in the Concourse Village section of The Bronx where he met and subsequently fell in love with one of his patients and future wife, Beverly "Bev" Kettrell. Beverly and her daughter, Janene, were a breath of fresh air for Bob and since day one, Beverly's family welcomed him with open arms. After a storied career in Medicine in New York, that concluded with Bob receiving his Master's in Public Health from Columbia University in 1992, Bob was recruited to be the Director of Emergency Services at Atlantic City Medical Center. So, Bob and Bev packed their bags and left the hustle and bustle of The Bronx and settled in Smithville, NJ. After years of serving the medical needs of the Greater Atlantic County community, Dr. Williams was recruited to lead the ER department at Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. However, Dr. Williams eventually returned back to Smithville to his roots of entrepreneurship, where he and Beverly established Williams Family Medicine in 2005 which became a bedrock practice serving the medical needs of the community. The son of a retired librarian and postal serviceman, Bob was a voracious reader with a deep passion for science fiction and the Black diaspora, an artist and archivist...Bob was a true Renaissance man. While traveling with Bev to visit friends/family, whenever the occasion arose, Bob always had a camera with him. Whether home or away, he could be found mixing records under his nickname "DJ Doc" or recording podcasts to provide us all with an education on the current state of world affairs. We are blessed that Bob has left us all with a treasure trove of digital content, to enjoy in his passing, along with deep memories of his spirit of generosity, gregarious personality, gentle nature and infectious laugh. Dr. Robert Henry Williams, Jr. is survived by his wife, Beverly Kettrell Williams of Smithville, NJ; his son, Lance Randolph Williams and his wife, Sanya Robinson Williams and grandchildren, Lance Randolph Williams II and Logan Chase Williams of Baldwin, NY; his son, Brock Anthony Williams and his wife, LaDawn James Williams and grandchildren, Loire Flowers Williams, Adagio Coltrane Williams and Makonde Olowe Williams of Oakland, CA; his stepdaughter, Janene Kettrell Onyango and grandchildren, Jordan Onyango and Danielle Onyango of Delran, NJ; his cousin, Barbara Hairston of Mays Landing, NJ; and a host of nieces, nephews, lifelong friends, neighbors and thousands of patients he cared for through the years. A gathering to celebrate Bob's Life will be held on Friday, March 26th from 4:00 to 6:00 PM at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Every time I see the picture of my Dr. Robert, I feel so sad. What a loss that we have in our community. He was such a genuine person. Please help me to get in touch with his family. I did not have a chance to be at his funeral. I would like at least to meet his wife or his children to wish them Condolences. Dr. Robert Rest in peace. You are with the Lord. I miss chatting with you about what is going on in the world.
Yvans Jazon
March 14, 2022
i had the good fortune to be a patient of Dr. Williams for a few years. His intelligence, common sense and most of all, his compassion shone through his eyes. His ability to explain illnesses and treatments , along with his genuine concern, gave me confidence that I was in the most capable hands. My condolences to his family and friends. He will be missed.
Donn L. Cross Jr.
July 22, 2021
My condolences to the Williams Family. My prayers are with you all. I am unfortunately just finding out about Dr. William's passing. He was a phenomenal doctor and will truly be missed. He truly helped me during my illness. May he rest in peace.
Spring Bass-Smoaks
May 16, 2021
As a long time patient, I was just gutted to hear of Dr, Williams's passing. He was also the doctor for my 3 children and they refused to see anyone else. Such a kind man, his wonderful laugh will echo forever in my memory. My condolences to the family and his work family.
Erika Hershey
May 11, 2021
Swarthmore HS Class of 1965
April 23, 2021
I just learned of Dr. Williams passing. My condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.
Ronald Tornese
April 15, 2021
I was shocked and saddened to hear of Dr. Williams passing. As a long time patient, I will miss his gentle and kind demeanor and the genuine care he shared for his patients. To his family and to his work family I extend my deepest sympathies. May he rest in eternal peace with the Lord.
Margaret Steadman
April 8, 2021
I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of my favorite doctor and the only one that I felt really comfortable with I can't believe that just happened but I pray that his family is comforted by the Lord who is now watching over y'all with Doctor Williams right by his side
Sharon Collins
April 8, 2021
i was driving down the road this morning and had to call in for my medicine refill to docs office , i was told of the passing of doctor williams by his nurse, i had to pull over and i just cried; he was my doctor for the pass 10 years , he has been there with me thur my divorce: and anything else i needed to see him for , my prayers go out to his family, May God Accept him into his kingdom, you will be truely missed
Bill Rampolla
April 6, 2021
I just found out about the loss of Dr. Williams and I am devastated, to put it calmly... I cried my eyes out actually... I was a patient if his for at least 6+yrs and he and his family and staff were ALWAYS so very kind, attentive, caring, genuine and amazing ... he will truly be missed... Sending my prayers
Larissa DeCarlo
April 6, 2021
A great doctor and person.
GREGG TALLMAN
April 4, 2021
So sorry to read abouat the passing of Bob. I graduated with him from Swarthmore HIgh School and played baskeball on the school teams from junior high to graduation. He was a fun person and will liked by all his classmates. At that time no one every thought about being black (1 0f 3) out of 120 classmates he was just one of us. He was very serious about school (more than most) but when he laughed it lighted up the room. So sorry for your loss he was a wonderful man.
Jerry Stauffer
April 1, 2021
I want to express my sincerest and deepest condolences for the loss of Dr. Williams to his entire family and staff. I was heartbroken to hear the news and I am so sorry for the collective loss I know that everyone in his life must be experiencing right now. He was an incredible person and the greatest physician I have ever been honored to know. I was a patient of the doctor for many years. On a more personal note, I will miss our in-depth conversations and his one-of-a-kind laugh. I considered him to be a friend and a medical mentor towards my own professional pursuits. His distinct approach and welcoming demeanor taught me more than any textbook ever could. He was accommodating, genuine, and an absolute pleasure to deal with each and every time. I consistently looked forward to our visits and his passion for the field always illuminated the room. His personality was generous, and he will be sorely missed. This is a man that exceeded every expectation and perpetually raised the bar in every sense of the phrase. He extended every courtesy and has undoubtedly changed my life and future career as a physician for the better. I hope that his family and loved ones find solace in the many messages and beautiful tributes left here and beyond. May his memory be eternal, and his legacy be carried on by each of us. May he rest in peace. Sincerely, Christopher Meusburger & Family.
Christopher Meusburger & Family.
March 31, 2021
I write this tribute through tears... I met Dr. Williams in an Urgent Care parking lot, climbing out of his sporty Celica.. after my visit I said I'm following you !! He took such wonderful care of myself and very sick husband.. with compassionate care and humor, we adored him and the office ladies. I'm sure he and B are enjoying their Bruno's cheese steaks now.. RIP ❤
Leslie Laurito
Friend
March 31, 2021
I feel so sorry for the passing of one of the best doctor I ever known in my life. William was one the best family doctor. He is kind, nice person and very open minded. He will be for ever missed
Yvans
March 31, 2021
I can't express the sorrow I feel. The World has lost a truly remarkable man. He always got a kick out of me because I tour where Carlos Santana. His appreciation and love for music exhumed in his personality and life. His office and staff was named appropriately the Williams Family practice, because they were, a Family. I just know that I will see him again, and he will say to me; Young man, what took you so long to get here? I look forward to that day, and I will miss him until that day. God Bless you, and Rest in Peace.
Greg Rhoads
March 29, 2021
I'm just finding out My Favorite Dr passed awayI'm sending my deepest condolences to the Williams Family& Staff & His Staff .
MICHELLE CARPENTER
March 29, 2021
My sincere sympathy on the passing a most wonderful doctor and a man who cared for my husband and me for many years. Rest in Peace. You will be sorely missed. God Bless You
Beverly A. Wetzel
March 29, 2021
Dr. Williams was my personal care physician, (PCP) for several years. I just found out today, Sunday 28 March, that he had passed. I am so sorry to hear that. He was always very supportive, gentle, and encouraging. I considered him a personal friend because he always treated me as a friend. I will miss him as all of his patients will. Please accept my sincere condolences.
richard soucy
March 28, 2021
Brock, LaDawn and Family, May God continue to comfort you during this time. Your dad lived a beautiful life. His spirit will indeed live on through each and every one of you. We will celebrate his life and memories with you every day forward. We love you, family! Love, Rhona, Justin and the girls
Rhona Taylor
March 28, 2021
This one is just so heartbreaking. Dr Williams was such a wonderful doctor one who actually listens. He loved my country and culture so much and every time I go to his office he´d be playing Jamaican music and dancing. I´m glad he left a wonderful legacy behind. My condolences to his family
Denise C
March 28, 2021
Lance and Brock... Condolences and Prayers... Wishing we were there with you. Much Love... Always.
Nathaniel Norment
March 27, 2021
We offer our heartfelt concern and support during this, your father´s transition. Cherish your memories and continue on using the teachings and wisdom he shared with you. In this way, you allow him to remain alive in your heart and in the way you conduct your living. God bless you all.
Nathaniel & Rosemarie Norment
March 27, 2021
My heart felt condolences and prayers sending to you and your family. May the peace and comfort of God be with you during your time of sorrow.
Adrienne Gittens
March 27, 2021
I was always remember that smile and the fun we had going to Zumba classes. Rest in peace my dear friend until we meet again.
Veronica Smith
March 27, 2021
Rest in Power and Peace Dr. Williams. The honor of being in Mrs. Williams, Lance, Brock and your presence at the same time were truly memorable experiences. My deepest and heartfelt condolences to our brothers, Lance and Brock, and family. We lift you up in prayer, and know the Creator's Peace will help you through this challenging time. Love!
Jerome Barksdale-Bey
March 27, 2021
My condolences goes out to the whole family. I was in shock and hurt more than anything, I had just spoken to him a day before. He was the best doctor ever! He loved and always asked for My little girl paris. She loved him so much. Any time I would bring her they would just forget about me. : ) But that´s how great he was. Very caring, loving , and just the best to me! I´m going to miss him so much. No other like him. He will truly be missed!
Marisol calderon
March 27, 2021
To my brothers Lance and Brock, we send our deepest condolences and my family´s prayers are with you.
Calsar Chandler
March 27, 2021
We were so saddened by the loss of Dr. Williams. He has been our doctor for years, and provided us with such great care, while always also taking an interest in our lives, and our children's lives. So few doctors anymore take the time to really get to know their patients when they come into the office. He and I would always talk about current events, and politics, and I wish I'd known about his podcast; I would love to listen if it's available online. He made his patients comfortable with that wonderful "old county doctor" vibe, while giving them the peace of mind that he had "big city" experience and medical knowledge. If we ever went in with a problem that we were really concerned about, he'd sense it immediately, and make sure if we needed bloodwork or even a diagnostic test, he'd give us the script and mark "STAT" so that we never had to wait. I'll forever miss hearing "Well hello, young man, it's good to see you," whenever he'd enter the exam room. Our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his very caring office staff. Thoughts are with you all.
Bart and Amy Musitano
March 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy for the Williams family. Dr Williams was a warm caring and patient man. Myself and family will miss he very much.
christie ventura
March 26, 2021
This saddens me so much to hear his unexpected news. Doctor Williams has been my doctor for the past 15 years of my adult life.You will be missed by me and Dawn Thank you so much for caring for the both of us. Now it's time for the Lord to take of you. Our deepest Condolences to all Thank you for sharing him with us. Love Ray and Dawn.
Raymond Jackson UpsFreight Driver
March 26, 2021
Prayers and Blessings to this beautiful family. You are the fruit of his legacy and that strength lives on through you.
Marq Hunt
March 26, 2021
Sorry for lost bro
Casey
March 26, 2021
Our family is saddened by the passing of Dr. Williams. Not only was he an excellent physician he was also a great listener and compassionate human being. Our love, prayers and condolences go out to Beverly, his children and staff. May God bless you all.
Martin & Laura Sotomayor
March 26, 2021
My family and I send our deepest sympathy, love and support to Lance, Brock and the rest of the family.
Steven Hairston
March 26, 2021
Please accept our sincere condolences on the passing of Dr. Bob Williams. We are saddened to hear the news and our prayers of peace are with the family during tough this time. He leaves a legacy of kings with his sons, Lance and Brock who will proudly represent the Williams name. Rest in power Dr. Williams.
Nic Wood & Family
March 26, 2021
My Condolences go out to The Family. Having been a patient of Dr. Williams for a small amount of years I totally trusted him because he was completely honest with me about my health from day one. I and my co-workers are truly feeling a loss. I'm grateful to have met such a wonderful person, doctor and pillar of the community. Family remember the good times. I'm sure they were plentiful. God Bless You.
Tracy Whitted
March 26, 2021
Dr.Williams n his office staff From the the day I became a patient, treated me with the UTMOST of care, not how much insurance I may have had. TRULY CARED ABOUT MY WELL BEING. MANY PRAYERS TO HIS FAMILY N FRIENDS TO CELEBRATE HIS LIFE. This is me Dr.Vissal Khatri who Dr. Willimams referred me to 2 years ago when I broke ryback a second time. His from Cooper University Specialty Care. Dr. WILLIAMS ALWAYS DIDTHE BEST FOR ME. MAY EVERYONE STAY SAFE AND BLESSED. C.CROTTI
Carolyn E Crotti
March 26, 2021
My condolences. Ur loved!
Shirlana Mays
March 26, 2021
To the Family of Dr. Williams, please accept my sincere condolences on the passing of your loved one. Thank you for sharing Dr. Williams with so many of us. He was a great Doctor! He was personable and made every patient feel just as special as the next. He was a giving man, a man who was great at what he did. This is still so unbelievable, he was my favorite doctor. He also treated my father and took great care of him. To the Staff, my heart goes out to you. The office was always so upbeat because of Dr. Williams with his infectious laughter. He will be missed so much! I pray for strength, comfort, and peace to rule and reign in your hearts during this most difficult time for the Family and Staff. Gone too soon!
Karen Kelley
March 26, 2021
I will always remember your laugh and great compassion. Since working with you at Atlanticare and being a patient, you were always caring and knowledgeable. My son will miss you calling him Master Nathan. Words cannot express how much you will be missed
Hannah Yadevia
March 26, 2021
Doctor Williams, i will always be grateful for the exceptional care you provided for Francis. I am certain you are resting in the Arms of God. You will be dearly missed! To Doctor's family....my sincere thoughts and prayers are with you. May God comfort you in your profound loss!
Marilyn Anne Flynn and Francis Joseph Flynn
March 25, 2021
Please Accept my deepest Condolences to the family of Dr. Robert Williams. I was a patient of his until my insurance changed but, he and his staff continued to take time out for me no matter when I called they would help me transition to another health care but to me there will never be another Dr. Williams . God Bless
Lynette Mulkey Lane
March 25, 2021
On March 16, 2021, The world lost a good man, a good doctor, and a not-so-good golfer. My son Danny use to give Dr. Williams on golf. they could talk through a whole office visit about golf. We will miss him. With our Sympathy Mary Ann and Danny Philippi.
Mary Ann Philippi
March 25, 2021
Word's cannot express how heartbreaking this is for me to see this Dr. William's Family Practice was my first externship from graduating Medical Assistant school. He always said to me "Go for it, you got this, you can do it ". He always had faith in me! He truly was an inspiration he cared and loved his patients sooo much! After completing my hours I received my very first recommendation letter from him. He had told me that he has never done that for a student before and I was a pleasure to work with. I enjoyed working with him and the staff i was sad to leave because everyone treated me like FAMILY! Your practice was my first stepping stone into the Medical Feild and I will forever remember Dr. Robert Williams Rest in paradise with the Lord
Antoinette DeLanzo
March 25, 2021
Sending my deepest sympathy to Dr. Williams and his staff. Together as a ream, I always felt like I was swinging by a friend's house for a quick visit. He was so kind and funny and this will leave a void in many lives. Many thanks to him and his whole team for creating such a lovely atmosphere.
KATHY SNAVELY
March 25, 2021
We are heartbroken at Dr. Williams' passing. Feels like we lost a family member. Between his ebullient personality, medical expertise and his caring, attentive staff, we knew we were in good hands. God's peace and blessings to his wife, children and family. This is a sad day and a huge loss for the South Jersey community.
Sterling and Sharon Forrest
March 25, 2021
Please accept our condolences on the passing of Bob. He was a special man and a dear colleague and friend, who devoted himself to his patients. I will miss working with him and more so certainly miss his wisdom and guidance. May his memories always be a blessing.
Dr and Mrs Leonard Galler
March 25, 2021
While he wasn´t my doctor, he did care for my 90 year old mother. His warmth and compassion was obvious. He used his "Bronx" roots to make my mother feel more comfortable. He is the kind of doctor who would make house calls, if asked. He took the time to know her and he had the ability to make her laugh. May God continue to bless his family.
Ray Petit
March 25, 2021
I´m so saddened by the news of Dr. Williams demise. I had the privilege to do my externship and work for Dr. Williams for a short period. He was the most professional, humble, kind and caring person. I´m so blessed to have known him and his wonderful office staff. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, his whole office staff and his patients. I will cherish those memories and experience I gained from learning so much from Dr. Williams.
Supriya Pillay
March 25, 2021
Jayme Figueroa
March 24, 2021
We are very saddened to hear of Dr.Williams Passing he was a great Doctor and all around great person he always took time to listen you didn´t feel like you were going to the Doctor´s office but to see a friend and he made sure you were taken care of we would often talk about sports among other things my wife and I always had his upmost attention because he cared and sincerely wanted make sure you felt better he´d ask us to call or he´d call us to make sure we were alright after the visit Dr.Williams you will be missed RIP Dr.Robert Williams Our condolences to the Williams Family and Staff you´re in our Thoughts and Prayers
Tom and Manuela Brodbeck
March 25, 2021
I was so sorry to hear of his passing. He was a wonderful doctor, easy to talk to. He was my primary for 13 years. He will be missed. I am so sorry for your loss. My sympathy to you and your family.
Joanne Obertlik
March 24, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Doctor Williams was a great man and one of the best doctors I ever had. He will be missed, God Bless him and your family.
Edward M. Varley
March 24, 2021
To the family & staff of Dr. William's I truly send my condolences to you all. Its definitely a hard pill to swallow because it happened so sudden. I'm still at lost for words. Dr. William's your shoes could never be filled in my eyes. Dr. William's been my Dr for 15 yrs. I never felt so much care and loved from a special Dr like him. I lost my husband in 2017 at 43yrs of age and he helped me thru it with his kinds words and care. I'm going to miss him and his laughter. R.I.P Dr. William's we will meet again and pick up on our jokes and fun we use to share.
Michelle Holt
March 24, 2021
We love doctor Williams The moment we met and he always see you with a big smile and he give you the Feeling of trust and respect even if I was sad or worry about my Health or my family he always cheer us up and he always Explain everything with details and also he try really bad in comunícate with my parents in Spanish he was happy all the time and he still wants to learn more about everything .we are going to miss him so bad our dear doctor we are so sorry for you loss but now god needs a good doctor that´s why his life is in good hands now .Rest In Peace my dear and sweet doctor Williams my condolences to his family and staff
Elsa Sanchez and my whole family
March 24, 2021
My heart was truly broken when I heard of the passing of my Doctor. Dr. Williams was a Friend too, I will miss him and the staff, they were so kind and friendly to me Sending a Big Hug to The Williams Family. My Condolences to All
Sirlena Smith
March 24, 2021
First I´d like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family. I am having a difficult time adjusting to the sad news, however, l´d like to offer my help of you need it. Just give me a call. He was MY DOCTOR, and will be forever. With Love and sympathy, Bill & Doris Simmons
Bill Simmons
March 24, 2021
In Loving Memory of Robert Williams, Celebrating a life well lived whose memories will be cherished forever. with our deepest sympathies to all of dr. Williams family

THE JAMES FAMILY
March 23, 2021
THE JAMES FAMILY
March 23, 2021
To The Family and Staff Of Dr. Williams. I am truly sorry for your loss. Dr. Williams was my Doctor for many years and will be truly missed by many. He was an exceptional and very caring Doctor.
Lisa J
March 23, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all the family. Bob was a so loved by so many. As a long time patient , I had the privilege to know and love him. He was always so kind and understanding. I will miss him so very much.
Jean Frugoli
March 23, 2021
To the Family of Dr. Robert Williams, Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to forever hold in your heart.
Givhan Family
March 23, 2021
Bernice and Willie Givhan
March 23, 2021
Beverly and Family, We were so shocked to hear the news of Dr. Williams passing. He was a man with a great caring and compassionate heart. As well as an infectious laugh and sense of humor. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
Howard and Virginia Kimpton
March 23, 2021
I am grateful to have been one of Dr. Robert Williams patients and friend. He was an amazing man. My prayers goes out to The Williams Family and Staff. He will be Greatly Missed.
BEVERLY D MAXWELL
March 23, 2021
so very sorry to hear of your passing... I thank you for everything and your Military Service ... you showed me your nephews picture in a plane from Vietnam...then you were so sad when you told me he later died... you sure did love him... you will be missed forever
Madelyn Evans
March 23, 2021
I was truly saddened to learn of the passing of Dr. Williams. May the family find comfort in knowing that he was respected and loved by all who were blessed to meet him. God bless you.
Donna Nelson-Lee
March 23, 2021
Our hearts are heavy with the news of Dr. Williams passing. A brilliant light is now gone. His candor, humor, infectious laughter will be sorely missed. There will a bright star in the heavenly night sky shining on his family. Just know that he will always be with you. With sincere condolences, Framo family
Framo family
March 23, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family. Dr. Williams was an awesome doctor. A kind and compassionate person. Rest in Peace, My Friend.
Pamela Garrett Mobley
March 23, 2021
To the Family of Dr. Robert Williams, Dr. Williams was "Truly One In A Million". I have been a client of the "Doc" for several years and glad that we crossed paths. I'm going to really miss his sense of humor and can still hear his laugh. The loss of Dr. Williams is a tremendous loss to our community. Sending my heartfelt sympathy to the Williams Family and his Staff. God Bless.
Anita Scott
March 23, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. He was such a great doctor such caring and always made my family laugh whenever we visited his office. We will miss you Doc.
Mohammed Hossain
March 23, 2021
Sending prayers and praise to Dr. Williams Family and staff. He was an amazing Dr and wonderful person. He will be missed greatly by our entire family
Connie
March 23, 2021
Lance and Brock, words can't express how deeply I feel for you and your family. I do hope you're finding even a sliver of comfort in the legacy your dad leaves for the world, his immense service, the stamp he put on your faces, the music he birthed in your hearts, and the countless other treasures. His laugh will be remembered forever. Sending you all love and holding you in prayer.
Nicole Lavonne Smith
March 22, 2021
My sincere condolences to Dr Williams family. He was my mother's doctor and she has dementia. Dr. Williams was so gentle and kind always! He will be missed greatly.
Genevieve Elwell
March 22, 2021
"Every once in a while, the world is graced with an exceptionally special person, and Dr. Williams was one of those people.I am honored and blessed to have known him.Whenever I walked into the office he never failed to make me smile.Please, know I share your grief at this difficult time with deep sympathy and condolences and to the staff Please know that my arms are wrapped around you during during this time of loss.
Theresa King
March 22, 2021
Linda Bibby James Weatherford
March 22, 2021
My deepest and sincerest condolences goes out to the family. I was shocked.

When Tonya would mention Uncle Bob's name, not only would she smile but so would I. There was always something special about him and I could tell that he LOVED his family. I pray for strength during this difficult time. May his memories live forever and his footprints remain in our hearts. Love to the Family
Carole Adolphe
Friend
March 22, 2021
Thank you Bob for your mentoring when I was a medical student and resident Dr. Rodney Brunson, DO, FASAM
Rodney Brunson
March 22, 2021
To Lance and family. Sending my sincerest condolences and prayers to you during this time. What an amazing legacy your dad has left behind. Hold his memory close and he will always be with you. May he have a peaceful transition
Denise George-Carroll
March 22, 2021
So sorry for your loss Mrs. Williams. Praying for strength during this difficult time.
Latoya Sotomayor
March 22, 2021
My family and I have been honored to have Dr.Williams as our primary doctor since he opened the practice. Williams and his staff always made you feel like part of the family. His warm smile and greeting upon entering the room always filled my heart. Williams was a doctors beyond compare who imparted great wisdom as well as medical care. I will truly miss him. Sending the Williams family my condolences on their loss and express my gratitude for sharing a great man with the community.
Teresa Butler
March 22, 2021
Sending prayers to the Williams family and staff. So sorry to hear of his passing. He was a great doctor and he will truly be missed.
Evelyn L Jackson
March 22, 2021
Although I did not get to know Dr. Williams personally, i have gotten to know and befriend his son Brock and the family. It is through this relationship that I know that Dr. Williams was a beautiful person and a great father and grandfather. His legacy will live on.
Justin Taylor
March 22, 2021
So sorry for you loss Brock and family.
Lade Akinbolaji Anjorin
March 22, 2021
The best doctor and staff I've ever known. My condolences to the family and my he rest in peace.
Bruce Knowles
March 22, 2021
The best doctor I've ever known. My condolences to the family and my he rest in peace.
Bruce Knowles
March 22, 2021
I am deeply saddened by the death of Dr. Williams. He was my doctor for many years. He always have you his time and listened to you. He was a wonderful person. Sending my condolences to his family. He will be greatly missed.
Candace Reamer
March 22, 2021
Dr Williams was the most wonderful doctor . He always may it easy to talk too, I met Dr Williams when we work at Atlanticare in the city division in the 90s , I remember when he told me he was going to open his family medical , The day he open, I became one of his patients, He was always smiling and laughing, The staff in the office was like family , along with his family and his workers and people that new him well will always remember Dr. Williams. I will really miss him May God keep his family strong . Heart Broken
Keva
March 22, 2021
DR BOB and I were both born in Philly same year different neighborhoods but City kids the same. Whata guy..he always had a handshake for you and a HUGE smile that made you feel soooo welcome. I really liked him as a person and looked forward to seeing+talking to him on my visits. Gonna miss him a whole lot for a long time .Heaven is now improved with his presence. God Bless you Bob ! E.Jay Miller
E.Jay Miller
March 22, 2021
When I would come to see Dr Williams and he would enter into the room he would look at me and say "oh no it's you "and then laugh and I would say "stop playing Dr Williams " I had a appointment on 3/16/21 with him and the office called me the next morning. Love him !! Best Doctor I have never had the pleasure of knowing !!
Donna King
March 22, 2021
Our community has suffered a devastating loss, a gentle giant, in Dr. Williams. Words can´t adequately express the compassion, genuine love and concern he had for me and all his patients whom he treated like family. To his wife, children, grands and staff, may the peace and comfort of the Holy Spirit cover and keep you.
Nellie Wilson
March 22, 2021
Our Prayers and Deepest Condolences go out to the Williams family...As a Howard Alum and Great friend of both his sons Lance and Brock, Dr. Williams has been a Father Figure, Mentor and Guide to us all! As for me personally, from time Dr. Williams welcomed a few of us into his home with Lance for a weekend in the summer of 1995 I have had nothing but Honor and the utmost Respect for this Man...To say Dr. Williams will be missed is a gross understatement...Rest In Power and We will Love You Eternally Dr. Williams
Tracey Lee
Friend
March 21, 2021
Dr Bob was one of the best doctors I ever worked with in the ER of Atlantic City, New Jetsey. He will be greatly missed by the community he served.
Susan Lawler
March 21, 2021
To the family and staff of Dr. Williams, my heartfelt condolences. He was my primary care doctor for over 10 years before I relocated to FL in 2019. We'd have the best time talking and catching up during my check ups. My Aunt Marian Boone worked with him in ACMC ER for years and she referred me to him. He was a humble, caring, happy & noble man. His presence will be missed. RIH Dr. Williams
Marlita Hammonds
March 21, 2021
Dr. Williams was my mother´s doctor, and then my doctor for 20 years! There will not be another physician like him in the community. He was honest, skilled, and humorous too! A rare find in the field of Family medicine. Prayers of comfort and peace for his family. Many prayers of comfort for his loyal staff also. He will be missed!
Marta Stott
March 21, 2021
I am sadden to hear of the passing of Dr. Williams. We are sending condolences and prayers to Dr. Williams family and staff. Dr. Williams may you R.I.P. and thank you for your service and care.
Leo and Wanda Gist
March 21, 2021
Words can't describe how much we will miss Doc Williams. He has been our Primary Care for as long as we remember. On at least 3 occasions he has saved our lives by finding cancers and heart problems that we didn't know we had. Subsequent specialists confirmed his diagnosis and we recieved life saving treatment. Rest in peace Doc, you will be missed so much.
Dave and Barbara Abbott
March 21, 2021
My sincere condolences to the family and office staff of Dr. Williams. He always took excellent care of me. I´m sure he will be greatly missed.
Pete Hecht
March 21, 2021
We offer our heart felt condolences and prayers to the Williams family during this difficult time. Dr Williams was more like a family member to us. I can tell you that I wouldn´t be here today without his skill and guidance dealing with all of my ailments. You will truly be missed and never forgotten. It was my privilege to know you and share our bond. God is in control.Peace to you.
The Green Family
March 21, 2021
