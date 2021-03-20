I want to express my sincerest and deepest condolences for the loss of Dr. Williams to his entire family and staff. I was heartbroken to hear the news and I am so sorry for the collective loss I know that everyone in his life must be experiencing right now. He was an incredible person and the greatest physician I have ever been honored to know. I was a patient of the doctor for many years. On a more personal note, I will miss our in-depth conversations and his one-of-a-kind laugh. I considered him to be a friend and a medical mentor towards my own professional pursuits. His distinct approach and welcoming demeanor taught me more than any textbook ever could. He was accommodating, genuine, and an absolute pleasure to deal with each and every time. I consistently looked forward to our visits and his passion for the field always illuminated the room. His personality was generous, and he will be sorely missed. This is a man that exceeded every expectation and perpetually raised the bar in every sense of the phrase. He extended every courtesy and has undoubtedly changed my life and future career as a physician for the better. I hope that his family and loved ones find solace in the many messages and beautiful tributes left here and beyond. May his memory be eternal, and his legacy be carried on by each of us. May he rest in peace. Sincerely, Christopher Meusburger & Family.

Christopher Meusburger & Family. March 31, 2021