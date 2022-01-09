About 10 years ago, when I lived in Galloway, there was a group of men that would shop at Shop Rite as soon as the store opened on Sunday mornings. We prided ourselves on our efficiency. We could get our shopping done while having conversations and not block the aisles. A rarity in today´s grocery shopping experience. Steve was one of those guys in the group. We used to gripe about politics and solve all the world´s problems in a matter of minutes. I miss those talks. Rest In Peace, Steve.

