Glasser, Steven, - 63, of Egg Harbor City, went to be with the Lord on January 4th, 2022. He was born on March 19th, 1958, and resided in Pleasantville, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School – class of 1976. He always talked about growing up in Pleasantville, playing hockey with his friends, and having fun at the river in New Gretna. Steve was a hardworking, caring, kind, and loving person. Steve was a Licensed Land Surveyor and a partner in Price Glasser Associates for 30 years and loved the work he did. He had a big heart and would always help his clients to the best of his abilities. His biggest accomplishment in life was being an amazing father to his two daughters. Steve was the best dad and his girls loved him deeply. Steve was a huge animal lover and used to talk about the many animals he would see while working; carrying dog treats while he worked was one of his favorite things. Steve spent many years supporting his daughter's playing soccer and was a huge hockey fan. Steve is predeceased by his father Albert Glasser and his mother Jean Glasser (Barbour), and his brother Charlie Glasser. He is survived by his two daughters, Samantha and Alexandra Glasser, and his brother Albert Glasser. There will be a graveside service at 11:00am on Tuesday, 1/11/22 at Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Road, Ocean View NJ 08230. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beacon Animal Rescue at www.beaconanimalrescue.org
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.