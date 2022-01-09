Menu
Steven Glasser
1958 - 2022
BORN
1958
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Pleasantville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Glasser, Steven, - 63, of Egg Harbor City, went to be with the Lord on January 4th, 2022. He was born on March 19th, 1958, and resided in Pleasantville, NJ and graduated from Pleasantville High School – class of 1976. He always talked about growing up in Pleasantville, playing hockey with his friends, and having fun at the river in New Gretna. Steve was a hardworking, caring, kind, and loving person. Steve was a Licensed Land Surveyor and a partner in Price Glasser Associates for 30 years and loved the work he did. He had a big heart and would always help his clients to the best of his abilities. His biggest accomplishment in life was being an amazing father to his two daughters. Steve was the best dad and his girls loved him deeply. Steve was a huge animal lover and used to talk about the many animals he would see while working; carrying dog treats while he worked was one of his favorite things. Steve spent many years supporting his daughter's playing soccer and was a huge hockey fan. Steve is predeceased by his father Albert Glasser and his mother Jean Glasser (Barbour), and his brother Charlie Glasser. He is survived by his two daughters, Samantha and Alexandra Glasser, and his brother Albert Glasser. There will be a graveside service at 11:00am on Tuesday, 1/11/22 at Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Road, Ocean View NJ 08230. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beacon Animal Rescue at www.beaconanimalrescue.org. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
11
Interment
11:00a.m.
Seaville Methodist Cemetery
3106 Rt 9 South, MARMORA, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shocked and saddened to hear of Steve´s passing. Spent many great days with Steve, Ally, and the rest of the SJ Banshee girls soccer team. Steve was always the first to arrive, last to leave,and devoted countless hours to organizing those great times. Steve was a Prince among men and will be greatly missed. Sincere condolences to Ally and Samantha Denis, Vickie, and Samantha O´Donovan
Denis O´Donovan
Friend
January 11, 2022
Sorry for your loss Allie
Parth
Other
January 11, 2022
Our prayers and condolences are being sent to you all!! May Steve rest in eternal peace..
Jamie and Lynn Ostland
January 10, 2022
I am so sorry for your family´s loss steve was a wonderful person inside and out. He will be deeply missed.
Nicole upton
January 10, 2022
Sam, Ally, My condolences, your Dad was a true gentleman
John Thompson
January 10, 2022
Sammi and Alli, We are so saddened to hear this news. Your dad was such an amazing man. Sending love, hugs and prayers to you both.
The Garwoods
January 10, 2022
About 10 years ago, when I lived in Galloway, there was a group of men that would shop at Shop Rite as soon as the store opened on Sunday mornings. We prided ourselves on our efficiency. We could get our shopping done while having conversations and not block the aisles. A rarity in today´s grocery shopping experience. Steve was one of those guys in the group. We used to gripe about politics and solve all the world´s problems in a matter of minutes. I miss those talks. Rest In Peace, Steve.
Eric Barton
Other
January 10, 2022
Was such a nice guy. My prayers are with all that knew him. Great loss.
Beth Hutchinson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Sam and alex my heart breaks for you your dad was one of the nicest guys I´ve ever had the pleasure of being related to . He was an awesome dad and great guy to be around. We love you guys and are always here when you need us.... Love aunt Jackie and uncle mike
Jackie Kenmedy
Family
January 9, 2022
