I waited for the right time and to find the right words because there are so many feelings and words that can´t possibly fit in this message!! Tim and I met almost 2 years ago at the St Marys Church had a first date and the rest is history!! we have been joined at the hip literally 24 /7 ever since. He was my love , he was my partner , he was my rock, and my best friend!!!! The kindest most sensitive loving gentleman I have ever met!!! We had so many plans for this summer and the future that will not happen since life has been cut short!! . We have hugs and laughter that cannot happen now?! We did share many adventures prior to Covid and his illness!! Even during Covid we stared at each other every day and still were incredibly grateful and happy to be together!! I miss him terribly and our love and relationship that we shared was like no other. Rest in peace my darling there won´t be a day to go by without me holding back a tear or missing you!! Forever love you! Sheila Gianna and Alayna

Sheila L. Handley Family June 23, 2021