Noble, Timothy Fitzgerald, - 78, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away June 9, 2021. He was born to Henry Stebbins Noble and Elizabeth Brewer Noble of New Canaan, CT on March 7, 1943. After graduating from Lawrence University in Appleton, WI he married his college sweetheart Gail Martha Gustafson of Fort Atkinson, WI. Timothy was proud to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1965-1969 as an intelligence officer. Following his military service, he and Gail moved to Tim's hometown of New Canaan, CT, where they raised their family and were active participants in the community and members of St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Tim was the 6th generation in his family to be a member of the New York Stock Exchange, where he worked for his entire career. In 2004 he retired to Stone Harbor, NJ and Cape May Court House, NJ and became a member of St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he sang in the choir and served on the vestry. Tim has been actively involved in service to many community organizations. Together with Gail he founded the This n' That thrift store, an outreach of St. Mary's affordable housing goal. He also was involved in service to many other organizations, including the Branches Outreach Center, the Bayshore Discovery Project, and the Wetlands Institute. An avid sailor, Tim captained many a cruise with his friends and family. He is a former commodore of the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, where he continued to be involved in running the Saturday morning sailboat races. In addition to sailing, Tim loved playing bridge and golf. He was most excited about his twice weekly golf outings with EPGASH, where he acted as the handicap keeper of the group. Tim was a voracious reader, a bird watcher, a builder of model trains, and a person who loved new technology. He was also a loving father and grandfather, as well as a devoted husband and partner. Tim was predeceased by his wife Gail of over 50 years, who was the mother of his four children and is survived by his committed and loving partner for the last 2 years, Sheila Handley. He is also survived by his siblings Elizabeth Tinch, George Noble (Martha) and Katrina Davies; his children Jim (Michele), Tom (Pam), Andy (Emine) and Emily (Christina); his grandchildren, Thayer Noble, Alex Noble, Abby Heald (Mike), Garrette Ericson (Jeff), Emma Noble, Samuel Noble, and Grace Habibi; and great-grandchildren, Hazel Heald, Joanna Ericson and Wesley Ericson; many loving nieces and nephews; and Sheila Handley's two daughters, Gianna and Alayna. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 9425 Third Avenue, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247 on Saturday, July 24 2021, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Branches Outreach Center for the homeless and marginalized of Cape May County. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 16, 2021.