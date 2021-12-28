DeVoe, Vivian M., - 90, of Somers Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 24, 2021. Daughter of the late Inez & Harry D'Orazio, Vivian was one of 6 children. Wife of the late Charles E. DeVoe Jr. Vivian married the love of her life on 11/22/1951. Together they started their family and were successful in raising three independent children. Vivian spent her children's younger years at home, and then went on to have a successful career in banking. She opened her own business in Atlantic City in 1980, Prima Pasta. Her business began as a local Italian market specializing in fresh pasta, sauce, and prepared foods, as well as hoagies and salads that she created from her passion for cooking and love of food. Her business expanded to manufacturing fresh pasta and other products which she packaged and sold to several supermarket chains and restaurants. She prepared specialty pastas at the request of famous celebrities including Frank Sinatra and Diana Ross. Vivian was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, friend, and member of the community. Vivian served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion for many years in St. Joseph's Church, Somers Point, along with her husband. She was a member of the local Garden Club for many years. She volunteered in the local health facilities sharing her love and compassion with all the patients. She loved crafts, gardening, painting, reading, crocheting, and completing her daily crossword puzzles. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. Not a year went by that she didn't share her love of the holidays by beautifully decorating her home (before Thanksgiving!!) and entertaining her friends and family. The most precious gift to her was the joy she received from spending quality time with her family. Vivian is predeceased by her husband Charles, her daughter Donna L. Delaney, her parents Inez & Harry D'Orazio, her sisters Inez & Yolanda, and her brothers Louis and Harry. She is survived by her son Charles E. DeVoe, III (April), her daughter Laura A. Applegate (Chris) and her sister Carole Bailey (Robert); her grandchildren Wesley, Amy, Amanda, Chris, Danielle & Dustin; her great-grandchildren Madyson, Aria, Jake, Andrew, Alexa, Ava & Aiden; many nieces and nephews; and of course, her favorite furry friend and guardian Peanut!! Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on Thursday, December 30th, 9-9:45am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 724 Maple Ave, Linwood, NJ 08221. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am. Burial following in Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 28, 2021.