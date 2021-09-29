Menu
William S. Blake
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
304 Shore Rd
Somers Point, NJ
Blake, William S., - 99, of Somers Point, passed away on September 25, 2021. He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Joan (Heim) Blake, his parents Frederick Blake and Vivian (Acker) Blake, his daughter Susan Cepp, and his granddaughter Joni Harpel. He is survived by his children, Bonnie (David) Phillips, Judith Blake, son-in-law John Cepp, his grandchildren, Robyn (Vincent) Damiani, David Phillips, Zack Blake, Nick Harpel, Katie Harpel, Courtney Cepp, Madison Cepp, and great grandchildren, Trent, Asher, Hailey, and Ryan. William was born in Asheville, NC. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in World War II as a radio operator. William graduated from the University of Pennsylvania night school, of which he was very proud. He met his wife Joan at the Boardwalk Bank in Margate and was married on 9/4/54. He was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. He enjoyed travelling and the trips to Jamaica for his granddaughter's wedding, Bahamas, and Lancaster. He worked as a tax collector for the City of Atlantic City for many years and when he retired, he worked as a school crossing guard in Somers Point until the age of 89. He was a good kind man who enjoyed people and especially his family. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Friday, October 1st 10:15-11am at Seaville United Methodist Church, 3100 Shore Rd., Ocean View, NJ 08230. Service at 11am with burial following in Seaside Cemetery, Marmora. Masks will be required. Arrangements entrusted to Middleton-Stroble Zale Funeral Home, Somers Point. Please share condolences at www.MSZaleFH.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Viewing
10:15a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Seaville United Methodist Church
3100 Shore Road, Ocean View, NJ
Oct
1
Service
11:00a.m.
Seaville United Methodist Church
3100 Shore Rd., Ocean View, NJ
Middleton-Stroble & Zale Funeral Home
Will always remember running into them by chance on the ferry and at the Green Dragon and our dinners at the Crab Trap. Aunt Joan and Uncle Bill: will miss you very much.
Earl & Joyce Heim
Family
September 30, 2021
Judy sorry to hear about your dad ..he was always a very nice person to me ,he would always stop to talk whenever We saw him great guy..we all meet again on the other side .
John and Terry Implazio
Friend
September 29, 2021
