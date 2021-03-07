Conover, William "Bill" Joel, - of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he was the loving son of the late William A. and Eleanor Levette Conover. Bill's father was born in Conovertown, Atlantic County and owned the Conover's Salt Oysters and Clam Business in Atlantic City that served all the local hotels. Bill resided in Atlantic City until moving to Somers Point. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Anne (née Dunn) Conover, older brother James McHenry Conover, and older sister Mary Conover. Bill served four years in the U.S. Navy, serving three tours of duty in the Korean Conflict. He received the Korean service ribbon with five stars and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. In early years he made his living as an avid duck hunter and commercial fisherman, later employed by the N.J. Highway Authority as Maintenance Foreman, District 6, for 26 years retiring in 1987. William, affectionately known as "Bill", will be fondly remembered by family and friends not only as an avid fisherman and duck hunter, but also a community servant, animal advocate, and generous and caring friend. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the N.J. State American Veterans, National Federation of Wildlife, Greenpeace, the National Audubon Society and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. William will be deeply missed by his loving brother Richard Henry Conover and wife Annie, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a protective, affectionate and devoted Son, Husband, Brother, Father, Pop-Pop, Uncle and Great-Uncle. William's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00am. Final Commendation and Farwell with Military Funeral Honors will be in the Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ, the National Audubon Society, and/or the National Wildlife Federation. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of William please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.