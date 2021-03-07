Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William Joel "Bill" Conover
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Conover, William "Bill" Joel, - of Somers Point, passed away peacefully on March 5, 2021 at the age of 89 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, he was the loving son of the late William A. and Eleanor Levette Conover. Bill's father was born in Conovertown, Atlantic County and owned the Conover's Salt Oysters and Clam Business in Atlantic City that served all the local hotels. Bill resided in Atlantic City until moving to Somers Point. Bill was predeceased by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Anne (née Dunn) Conover, older brother James McHenry Conover, and older sister Mary Conover. Bill served four years in the U.S. Navy, serving three tours of duty in the Korean Conflict. He received the Korean service ribbon with five stars and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation. In early years he made his living as an avid duck hunter and commercial fisherman, later employed by the N.J. Highway Authority as Maintenance Foreman, District 6, for 26 years retiring in 1987. William, affectionately known as "Bill", will be fondly remembered by family and friends not only as an avid fisherman and duck hunter, but also a community servant, animal advocate, and generous and caring friend. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, a member of the N.J. State American Veterans, National Federation of Wildlife, Greenpeace, the National Audubon Society and St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church. William will be deeply missed by his loving brother Richard Henry Conover and wife Annie, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was a protective, affectionate and devoted Son, Husband, Brother, Father, Pop-Pop, Uncle and Great-Uncle. William's Life Celebration Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, 606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ 08244 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00am. Final Commendation and Farwell with Military Funeral Honors will be in the Absecon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somers Point, NJ, the National Audubon Society, and/or the National Wildlife Federation. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of William please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Joseph's of Somers Point
606 Shore Road, Somers Point, NJ
Mar
9
Service
12:30p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Absecon Presbyterian Cemetery (church cem.)
208 N. New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Mr Bill I will miss our talks and watching you feed the squirrels and bunnies and birds. You reminded me of my father and my grandfather who I also deeply miss. Don't worry I will look after your nature and your animals like I promised. Love your neighbor Annie Heenan.
Annie Heenan
Neighbor
March 24, 2021
It was an Honor and Privilege to serve the family. He was an incredible person based on the stories and memories the family and friends shared with me.
Andrew Hoffman
Acquaintance
March 10, 2021
Saddened to hear of this news. It was a pleasure to be Bill´s hair dresser. He was a wonderful man. Always sharing his love for his wife and the wildlife by his home. May he rest eternally in peace.
Tamara
March 9, 2021
Bill and I were Bala Drive neighbors that had a lot in common. I will miss our friendly chats. A good Guy with a kind heart. Sincerely Denny Brown
Denny Brown
March 8, 2021
We are deeply saddened to hear about Bill's passing. My many memories of working together will be in my heart forever. Wishing you strength during this hard time.
Woody and Barb
March 7, 2021
The wildlife Bill was so dedicated to caring for during the many years I would visit him will miss his kindness and daily feedings, and I will miss having one less person to care about our relationship with nature.
Suzanne Fenton
Friend
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results