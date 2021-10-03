Ann Mihm Tweedy

February 23, 1962-September 23, 2021

STEGER-Ann Marie Mihm Tweedy, age 59, of Steger, IL, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 peacefully in her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Steger, IL. Private burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

Ann was born February 23, 1962 in Berwyn, IL., a daughter of William and Sylvia (Kadlec) Mihm. She graduated from Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island, IL, in 1980 and from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN in 1984. She married Gregory Tweedy Sr. on September 27, 2014 and was a member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church, Steger, IL. Ann was a Data Base Administrator for APCIA for 30 years.

In her free time Ann was an avid quilter, knitter, and cross stitcher. She loved reading and spending time with family, friends, and her dog Iggy. Ann was a long-time member of Faithful Circle Quilt Guild and We Bees Quilting bee.

Ann will forever be remembered by her husband Gregory, his children Myles, Gregory Jr., Blake, Tamara, mother Sylvia, sister Patti, brother Mike (Karen), nephews Joe, Peter, Will, Henry, Jack, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and quilting friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her father William.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.