Ann Mihm Tweedy
Ann Mihm Tweedy

February 23, 1962-September 23, 2021

STEGER-Ann Marie Mihm Tweedy, age 59, of Steger, IL, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021 peacefully in her home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11AM Saturday, October 16, 2021 at St. Liborius Catholic Church, Steger, IL. Private burial will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

Ann was born February 23, 1962 in Berwyn, IL., a daughter of William and Sylvia (Kadlec) Mihm. She graduated from Alleman Catholic High School, Rock Island, IL, in 1980 and from St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, IN in 1984. She married Gregory Tweedy Sr. on September 27, 2014 and was a member of the St. Liborius Catholic Church, Steger, IL. Ann was a Data Base Administrator for APCIA for 30 years.

In her free time Ann was an avid quilter, knitter, and cross stitcher. She loved reading and spending time with family, friends, and her dog Iggy. Ann was a long-time member of Faithful Circle Quilt Guild and We Bees Quilting bee.

Ann will forever be remembered by her husband Gregory, his children Myles, Gregory Jr., Blake, Tamara, mother Sylvia, sister Patti, brother Mike (Karen), nephews Joe, Peter, Will, Henry, Jack, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and quilting friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her father William.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am praying that the Lord will surround you with His love and that His presence will fill you with peace. So sorry to hear of your loss. Ann was a special person.
David Wenz
October 16, 2021
Ann was a very good friend. We traveled to many quilt shows and had such fun. I will miss her kind and gentle manner. Rest In Peace. Ann.
Diane Keenan
October 10, 2021
Ann was such a great person to work with at APCIA/ISS. She was always organizing us with the Christmas card drive for the troops. She was also an inspiration for me as a knitter, always helping and so kind. I will miss her very much. I am so sorry for your loss.
Kim Park
Coworker
September 30, 2021
My condolences to the Tweedy and Mihm families. Ann will forever be in my memories for the many smiles she shared during our childhood.
Tim Meenan
September 30, 2021
Sending extra love and prayers to the family , Sylvia so sorry for your loss . She’s in God’s hands now free from pain and sickness
Carey Cavins
Friend
September 29, 2021
