Annette Lancial

February 18, 1956-January 11, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Annette Lancial, 65, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.

Services to celebrate Annette's life are 3:30 p.m. Monday, January 17, at Elim Covenant Church, Moline. Cremation will take place prior to services at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home. Private burial is in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center.

The former Annette Cornell was born February 18, 1956, in Laramie, Wyoming, the daughter of James and Arlan (Collier) Cornell. She married Thomas R. Lancial on May 15, 1976, in Milan, Illinois. She earned her B.S. from Western Illinois University and went on to teach at Morning Star Academy, retiring in 2016.

She was a member of Elim Covenant Church, and enjoyed sewing, gardening and plants, reading, writing, and anything associated with Abraham Lincoln. Above all else, family was the most important thing to Annette, especially her grandchildren.

Annette is survived by her beloved husband, Tom; five children, Scott (Kelli) Lancial of Coal Valley, Illinois, Laura (Todd) Kilen of Mesa, Arizona, Alice (Morgan) Davis of Moline, John (Pam) Lancial of Bettendorf, and Elizabeth (Ken McMullen) Lancial-McMullen of Rock Island.; ten grandchildren; a great-grandson; and siblings, Brett (Colleen) Cornell, Linda Shepperd, and Jackie (Mike) Stone. She was preceded in death by her parents; her grandson, Dax Lancial; and siblings, Scott, Phyllis, Chris and Tim Cornell.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.