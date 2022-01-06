Benjamin W. Hess

October 16, 2000-January 3, 2022

Benjamin W. Hess, age 21, of Aledo, Illinois died Monday January 3, 2022, in his home. Funeral Services are 10:00 AM Monday January 10, 2022, at the First Baptist Church in Aledo. Burial with military rites will follow at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, Rock Island, IL. Visitation is from 2-6 PM Sunday at the Fippinger Funeral Home in Aledo where memorials may be left to the Benjamin W. Hess Memorial fund to be used for various veteran's and local community organizations. Online condolences can be made at fippingerfuneralhome.com.

He was born October 16, 2000, in Springfield, IL to Craig and Amy (Johnson) Hess. He graduated from Mercer County High School in 2019.

Ben enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp on August 12, 2019, where he served as a member of the security forces at Kitsap Naval Base in Bangor, Washington.

His memberships include the Aledo United Methodist Church and the Eliza American Legion Post # 1971. He was an avid gun and Lego enthusiast and loved all kinds of art. He bought and "flipped" cars and enjoyed snowboarding, working at the Torment on 1200 haunted house and protecting and teasing his sisters. Most of all, Ben especially loved to make people smile and be with his friends and family.

Ben's family includes his father Craig Hess and his mother Amy Hess, both of Aledo, twin sister, Rebecca and younger sister, Sarah both of Aledo, ½ brother Jordan Gott of Lafayette, Louisiana. Maternal grandfathers, Tom (Barb) Shaw of Mt. Carroll, IL, Jerry (Jenny) Johnson of Belvidere, IL, David Coombs of Kirkland, IL, Paternal grandmother, Carol Hess of Aledo and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

His Maternal grandmother Sheila Coombs and paternal grandfather, Edwin Hess and Uncle Steve Hess preceded him in death.