Brian K. Roberts
ABOUT
Rock Island High School

Brian K. Roberts

April 22 1966 - June 2,2021

Brian passed away at home after a lingering illness in Belfast, Maine. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Western University. He was Senior Class President and Mr Rock for class of 1984. After graduating from college he moved to Maine and fell in love with it and never left. He loved to write, read and watch sports.

Surviving are his mother, Dottie Brennan of Clearwater FL; his brother, Brad Roberts of Rock Island IL; and many cousins and Aunts and Uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

His wishes were to be cremated.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 13, 2021.
My heart hurts that you're not with me every morning in the big white cloud of comfiness. Life feels empty without you by my side. I love you always, forever, and for all of eternity Brian.
Forever Yours
July 18, 2021
B.K. You were one of a kind brother. You will be missed. You left a lasting impression on your Sigma Pi brothers. R.I.P. my friend...
John Gerst
School
June 14, 2021
