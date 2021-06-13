Brian K. Roberts

April 22 1966 - June 2,2021

Brian passed away at home after a lingering illness in Belfast, Maine. He was a graduate of Rock Island High School and Western University. He was Senior Class President and Mr Rock for class of 1984. After graduating from college he moved to Maine and fell in love with it and never left. He loved to write, read and watch sports.

Surviving are his mother, Dottie Brennan of Clearwater FL; his brother, Brad Roberts of Rock Island IL; and many cousins and Aunts and Uncles.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

His wishes were to be cremated.