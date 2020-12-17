Carol "Hock" King

November 16, 1949-December 15, 2020

PROPHETSTOWN – Carol "Hock" King, 71, of Prophetstown, (formerly New Boston, IL and Mechanicsville, IA), passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home. Carol was born on November 16, 1949 in Muscatine, IA, the daughter of James King and Molly Juhl. She was employed as shift foreman at Products Unlimited and Micron Industries for many years. Carol was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles since 1973.

Survivors include two daughters, Marci King-Sheffield of Prophetstown, and Elizabeth (Kyle) Miller of Ashton; two sons, Keith Boettcher of Prophetstown, and David Joe (Tracy) Dawson of Live Oak, FL; one brother, James "Donnie" (Charlene) King of New Boston; eleven grandchildren, Nichole, Kyle, Holli, Tyler, Tristan, Jaydin, Joslin, Lilly, Garrett, Rhett, and Tari; three great grandchildren, Patrick, Paisley, and Carmen; and two nieces, Tammie (Dave) Phillips, and Tara (Dan) Imler all of New Boston; two great nieces, Elaine, and Danielle; and one great nephew, Andrew.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a public gathering of family and friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove St, Prophetstown, IL 61277. A gathering will also be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at New Boston Community Center, 502 Main St, New Boston, IL 61272. Graveside services will conclude at New Boston Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Coester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

