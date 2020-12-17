Menu
Carol "Hock" King
FUNERAL HOME
McDonald Funeral Home
46 Grove Street
Prophetstown, IL

Carol "Hock" King

November 16, 1949-December 15, 2020

PROPHETSTOWN – Carol "Hock" King, 71, of Prophetstown, (formerly New Boston, IL and Mechanicsville, IA), passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at her home. Carol was born on November 16, 1949 in Muscatine, IA, the daughter of James King and Molly Juhl. She was employed as shift foreman at Products Unlimited and Micron Industries for many years. Carol was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles since 1973.

Survivors include two daughters, Marci King-Sheffield of Prophetstown, and Elizabeth (Kyle) Miller of Ashton; two sons, Keith Boettcher of Prophetstown, and David Joe (Tracy) Dawson of Live Oak, FL; one brother, James "Donnie" (Charlene) King of New Boston; eleven grandchildren, Nichole, Kyle, Holli, Tyler, Tristan, Jaydin, Joslin, Lilly, Garrett, Rhett, and Tari; three great grandchildren, Patrick, Paisley, and Carmen; and two nieces, Tammie (Dave) Phillips, and Tara (Dan) Imler all of New Boston; two great nieces, Elaine, and Danielle; and one great nephew, Andrew.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for a public gathering of family and friends from 3:00-5:00pm on Friday, December 18, 2020, at McDonald Funeral Home, 46 Grove St, Prophetstown, IL 61277. A gathering will also be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at New Boston Community Center, 502 Main St, New Boston, IL 61272. Graveside services will conclude at New Boston Cemetery, with Pastor Jeff Coester officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Service
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
McDonald Funeral Home Prophetstown
46 Grove St. Rt 78 N, Prophetstown, IL
Dec
19
Service
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Boston Community Center
557 155th Ave, New Boston, IL
Dec
19
Service
12:15p.m.
New Boston Cemetery
New Boston, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Carol and my Mother were cousins. Sending our love, hugs, and prayers.jfimR











Norma Meier
Family
December 17, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers to all of Carol´s family. Let the good memories get you through this difficult time.
Kevin & Cinda Matter
December 17, 2020
Donnie and entire family,
Carol was such a wonderful person. We are so sorry to hear of her passing. Mike is having surgery today so we can’t attend her memorial service but please know you are all in our thoughts & prayers. Rest In Peace, Carol. You will be missed. May God comfort you all.
Mike & Angie (Talbott) Glover
Family
December 17, 2020
Donnie and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Carol's passing. She was such a wonderful person. May God comfort you all. We won't be able to make the service with Mike's health right now but please know you are in our prayers. Rest in
Peace, Carol. A life well lived & a blessing.
Angie & Mike Glover
Family
December 17, 2020
To all the families. Sorry for your loss. Great lady. She will be missed. Hugs to you all.
Jake and Laura Long
Family
December 16, 2020
