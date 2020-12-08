Charles R. Sanquist

October 29, 1947-December 6, 2020

CORDOVA, IL-Charles Rung Sanquist, 73, of Cordova, IL, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis, IL. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.

Charlie was born October 29, 1947 in Moline, Illinois, a son of Robert and Beda (Carlstrom) Sanquist. He married Viki Dominick. Charlie retired from 3M, and as a guard at CF Industries. He liked hunting and traveling, and enjoyed going out to eat.

Surviving are his wife, Viki, Cordova; sons, Andy (Sherri) Sanquist, Sherrard, Nick (Maggie) Sanquist, Port Byron, Matthew "Scoob" (Tonya) Sanquist, Cordova, Patrick Sanquist, Cordova; daughters, Shaanna Stebbins, Freeport, IL, Mindy (Mike) Adams, Montgomery, IL; sister, Patsy (Mark) Ambrose, Muskegon, MI; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Sanquist; and a great-granddaughter, Lilly. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com