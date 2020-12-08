Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles R. Sanquist
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020

Charles R. Sanquist

October 29, 1947-December 6, 2020

CORDOVA, IL-Charles Rung Sanquist, 73, of Cordova, IL, died Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – Illini Campus, Silvis, IL. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, December 10, 2020 at the Cordova Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial to be established.

Charlie was born October 29, 1947 in Moline, Illinois, a son of Robert and Beda (Carlstrom) Sanquist. He married Viki Dominick. Charlie retired from 3M, and as a guard at CF Industries. He liked hunting and traveling, and enjoyed going out to eat.

Surviving are his wife, Viki, Cordova; sons, Andy (Sherri) Sanquist, Sherrard, Nick (Maggie) Sanquist, Port Byron, Matthew "Scoob" (Tonya) Sanquist, Cordova, Patrick Sanquist, Cordova; daughters, Shaanna Stebbins, Freeport, IL, Mindy (Mike) Adams, Montgomery, IL; sister, Patsy (Mark) Ambrose, Muskegon, MI; 15 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren with one on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Susan Sanquist; and a great-granddaughter, Lilly. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Cordova Cemetery
IA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
Sorry to hear about Charlie, my brother just told me when I saw him yesterday. He really helped me out when I needed some help when I had my fire.
Dick Hipple
January 4, 2021
Viki and family- I´m very sorry to hear about Charley. I was so glad when you two got hitched. I know you have fun memories together. Love you, Pam R.
Pam Aten Richards
December 21, 2020
Viki, So sorry about Charlie. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you Lisa, Todd and Madison
Lisa Harrington
December 10, 2020
Viki so sorry to hear about Charlie my heart is breaking for you! Just remember the love you have he will always be with you! I love you!
Deb Atkin
December 9, 2020
Viki, We are so sorry to hear about Charlies passing. Our thoughts and Prayers are with You and Your Family .
Christy and Terrance Gray
December 8, 2020
Harold and I are so saddened to hear about Charlie. Harold enjoyed working with Charlie both at 3M and CF Ind. You all are in our thoughts and prayers.
Diane Polenske
December 8, 2020
Condolences from the Byers family.
Michael Byers
December 8, 2020
We offer our Sincerest Heartfelt Condolences, You are all in our Thoughts, our Hearts and our Prayers. We are so sorry for your loss.
Denise Dreifurst
December 8, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results