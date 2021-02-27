Claudia K. Jacobs

March 2, 1945-February 24, 2021

PROPHETSTOWN-Claudia K. Jacobs, 75, of Prophetstown, IL, died Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL.

Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the Bosma-Gibson Funeral Home in Prophetstown. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Riverside Cemetery in Prophetstown. Memorials to the Prophetstown United Methodist Church and the Prophetstown Fire Protection District have been established.

Claudia was born March 2, 1945, in Sterling, IL, to Charles and Lillian (Lenhart) McDonald. She attended the Lyndon, IL grade schools and graduated from Lyndon High School. On June 28, 1964 she married William "Bill" Jacobs in Lyndon. Claudia worked many small jobs throughout her life, including General Electric Co. and Climco Coils in Morrison, IL and Sterling Multi Products in Prophetstown. She was a member of the Prophetstown United Methodist Church. Claudia enjoyed riding her motorcycle and later hopped on the back of dad's and off they rode through many states and back. She also enjoyed swimming and doing water workouts with "her ladies" at the Park District. Later in life she took up a hobby of making her own jewelry for family and friends. Claudia enjoyed all of her pets.

Survivors include her loving husband, Bill Sr.; children, Bill Jr. of Prophetstown, Shawn (Dustin Wilson) Jacobs of Erie, IL and Jennifer (Jamie) Etheridge of Prophetstown; seven grandchildren: Shannon, Tylor, Evelyn, Charles, Olivia, Brady and Colleen; eight great grandchildren: Corwin, Emma, Harliegh, Temprance, Wyatt, Olivia Ann, Kye and Oakland; a sister, Charlene (Paul) McCracken of Lyndon; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

