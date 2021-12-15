Clifford Wayne Findlay

August 16, 1936-December 13, 2021

Clifford Wayne Findlay, 85, of East Moline, IL, formerly of Moline, passed away peacefully Monday, December 13, 2021, at his home.

Clifford was born in Douds, IA, on August 16, 1936, to Claude and Ella Mae (Laughlan) Findlay. On November 20, 1960, in Moline, he married Della Rich, who survives.

He graduated from Douds, IA, class of 1955, and was in the U.S. Army's 82nd Air Borne Division serving during the Korean War. He worked as a foreman in the trucking industry, retiring after 45 years.

He was a member of Hope United Church of Christ for over 60 years, president of the church bowling team for 45 years, and the men's church Breakfast Club. Clifford was known very well for being able to fix anything. He loved fishing with his friends; enjoyed gardening and sharing the garden with others. A farmer at heart, he kept a meticulous yard at his home.

In addition to his wife, Della, survivors include his daughter: Mari (David) Minor of Itasca, IL; his son: Mike (Anne) Findlay of New Berlin, WI; grandchildren: Ashley Minor, Eric Minor, Michael (Katie) Findlay, and Kelly (Reed) Hogan; and a great-granddaughter, Sophie Rae.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ronnie, Hugh, and Earl; two sisters, Lorene, and Irene.

Services will be Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 am, at Hope United Church of Christ in Moline, with visitation on Sunday, December 19, 2021, from 2-4 pm at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Memorials may be made to Hope United Church of Christ memorial fund.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Rev. Santina Poor and Sue Grchan.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com.