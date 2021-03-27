Menu
Danny Daebelliehn
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

Danny Daebelliehn

December 2, 1946-March 25, 2021

MOLINE-Danny J. Daebelliehn, 74, of Moline, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 at UnityPoint Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 11am, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior. The family encourages visitors to wear casual dress or Chicago Bears or Cubs attire. Masks will be required at all services. Burial will be at National Cemetery with military honors conducted by Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 299. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America or do something special for our Vietnam Veterans.

Danny was born December 2, 1946 in Moline, the son of Don and Elsie (Caboor) Daebelliehn. He married Jeanene Ruff on June 1, 1968 in Moline.

Danny was drafted in the U.S. Army on May 17, 1966 where he served 2 years and fought in Dong Tam during the Vietnam War. He started working at Cox Cable in 1973 and retired from Mediacom in 2011.

Danny was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline and Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing pool and basketball. He was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanie; daughters, Jennifer (Brian) Wicks, Rock Island and Jana Daebelliehn, Rock Island; sister-in-law, Bonnie Ruff, Moline and Dawn Daebelliehn, Geneseo; niece, Denise (Paul) Urycki, Metamora, IL and nephews, Jim Daebelliehn, Plainfield, IL and Jeff Drovesky, Rock Island. He was preceded in death by his brother, John.

"Bear Down"

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Mar
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home
2111 First Street A, Moline, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sorry to hear about Danny's passing. He was a staight shooter, and as nice a guy you would ever meet. He will be missed by many.
Mike Kruger
March 30, 2021
So sorry to hear about Danny our prayers go with you and your family it was a pleasure to work with Danny for many years God bless ya'll
Perry Debby Jared
March 29, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Danny's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Peggy L. Huffstutler
March 27, 2021
