A terrible loss for all that knew Dave. We were best friends in the USAF and I was honored to be the best man at his wedding to Nancy. May you rest in peace my old friend and God bless the family.
Chris Walker
April 3, 2021
We met Dave on Kathy and Damian´s wedding day, after the vows were exchanged, we remember Dave expressed a warm "welcome to our family" to our daughter.
Pleased accept our deepest sympathies to the family.
Mark and Sally Hull
March 31, 2021
Rest well in heaven big brother.
I am so sorry we never got the chance to say goodbye.
Soar high big brother, soar high.
Denise
March 30, 2021
Nancy, I´m so sorry for your loss. I´ve been following your situation, I didn´t even think about Dave. Gosh Nancy, I´ll be back home by the 10th, my cell is 309-738-5521. I would love to see ya.
Sue Carothers
March 29, 2021
I worked with Dave many years ago and lost touch. He was a great person. Prayers and condolences to his family.
Steve Kratzberg
March 29, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of Dave´s passing. His family and my family were close friends many years ago. Rest well old friend.
Orenta Boden
March 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about the loss of Dave. He was a great guy.