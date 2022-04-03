Dolores Bultinck

February 11, 1931-March 31, 2022

Dr. Dolores H. Bultinck, 91, of Moline passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Overlook Village, Moline.

A Mass will be 10:30am Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Sacred Heart Church, Moline, with a visitation one hour prior at the church. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Alleman High School.

Dolores was born on February 11, 1931 in Boyd, Minnesota, the daughter of Belgian immigrants, Maurice and Martha (Clybouw) Bultinck. The family moved to Illinois in 1938.

Dolores attended Sacred Heart School, Moline and graduated from St. Mary's High School, Moline in 1948. She graduated from the University of Illinois where she also earned her Master's Degree in Education. In 1973, she was awarded a Doctorate in Higher Technical Education from the University of Iowa.

Prior to her teaching career, Dolores was employed in secretarial positions at Iowa-Illinois Gas and Electric Co., Honeywell, J.I. Case, Rock Island Bridge and Iron Works, and by Rev. Edward W. O'Rourke, Newman Foundation, University of Illinois.

Dolores taught in the business departments of Reynolds High School, Rockridge High School, Warren High School, East Leyden High School in Franklin Park, IL and Rock Island Senior High School. She joined the faculty of Black Hawk College in 1962, retiring in 1986 as Professor Emerita.

In 1976, Dolores opened a gift boutique, The Flemish Lion, in the heart of Olde Towne, Moline. The specialty shop operated for 30 years, closing in late 2005.

In 1973, the Belgian Government appointed Dolores as Honorary Consul of Belgium with jurisdiction over Western Illinois and Eastern Iowa, noting that she was the first woman to fill such a position in the United States. She succeeded Ralph DePorter in that capacity. During her 30 years of services as Honorary Consul, Dolores was recognized with five distinctions: Knight in the Order of Leopold I, Knight in the Order of Leopold II, Knight in the Order of the Crown, Officer in the Order of Leopold II, and Distinction in the National Order of Leopold II upon retirement in 2003.

Dolores was active in many education, civic, church, and business organizations. She was a charter member of the Center for Belgian Culture, serving as President and on the Executive Board for many years. She was an active supporter of the Olde Towne business area. In 2001, Dolores received the Illinois Woman of Achievement Award from the State of Illinois. The Junior Board of Rock Island, chose her as the Mardi Gras Queen, recognizing her service to the community in 1994.

Dolores was a member of Sacred Heart Church for more than 50 years.

Dolores is survived by her sister, Lucrese Hunter, Moline and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Bultinck, and sisters, Margaret Fogel, Bernice Drummond, Phyllis Engles, and infant sister, Patricia Bultinck.

The family would like to extend its heartfelt appreciation to Overlook Village and Beacon of Hope Hospice for the tender care given to Dolores.

