Dolores E. Jersild

June 10, 1928-June 16, 2021

MOLINE-Dolores E. Jersild, 93, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the funeral home. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Moline. Memorials may be made to Friendship Manor, Rock Island.

Dolores (Dee) was born on June 10, 1928, in Chicago, the daughter of Clarence and Ellen Carlson. She married Fredrick K. Strombeck on May 7, 1949. He preceded her on October 28, 1972. She later married Dr. Harold Jersild. He preceded her on June 8, 2007. She was a member of P.E.O., Kings Daughters, and Trinity Lutheran Church, Moline.

Dee was a lifelong resident of Moline.

Devoted to her husbands and to her blended family that included 7 children, Dee was quick to laugh, had a warming smile and loved all time spent with her family. She was small in stature but provided tremendous comfort and authority over the often-chaotic household.

She was a loving and loyal daughter, sister, and friend. She was the grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 7.

Dee was world-class! She relished all things beautiful and was passionate about travel, design, entertaining and fashion. She could walk into any room or situation and immediately begin her make-over magic.

Dee was spunky, outspoken, and informed. She was the source of much information regarding all things social and political. She didn't always get it right, but she was generous in sharing what she knew.

Dee will be deeply missed by her sons, John Strombeck, Thomas Strombeck (Kathleen), North Jersild (Myrna), Ethan Jersild (Coreen) and Seth Jersild (Karen) and her daughters Carri Jersild and Devon (Jay Parini) Jersild. In addition to her children, she is survived by 13 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, her sister, Nancy Carlson Anderson (Clifford), sister-in-law, Mable Carlson, and her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands and her brother, Roger Carlson.

