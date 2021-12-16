Donald James Connell

February 24, 1959-October 20, 2021

Donald James Connell, 62, of Portland, Oregon, passed away peacefully October 20, 2021, following a two year battle with cancer.

Born February 24, 1959 in Moline, Illinois, Don was the youngest son of Eugene E. and Mary J. (Stickel) Connell. He spent his childhood in Coyne Center and Moline Illinois, attending Sherrard schools, graduating from Moline High School. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, stationed for a time in Alaska and England. Don was quick-witted and loved to make others laugh with him. He enjoyed bowling and proudly achieved a 300 game. His favorite books were Agatha Christie novels. He enjoyed gardening. Don was a life-long fan of the late Karen Carpenter, the Chicago Cubs and Bears, and Fighting Illini. He loved his dogs, which were as children to him. Most of all, Don loved his family. He was the happy uncle of 9 nieces and nephews and 14 great nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother, Jeffrey V. Connell. A private service with military honors was held at the Rock Island Arsenal Cemetery, where Don was laid to rest next to his brother.

Left to cherish Don's memory are his life partner, Robin Oge; siblings, Robert (Theresa) Connell, Portland, OR; Roxanne (Gary) Dierolf, Orion, IL; Allan (Karen) Connell, Lone Tree, IA; Candace (Steve) Collis, Rock Island, IL; Sister-in-Law, Kathy Connell, East Moline, IL; and Uncle, James Stickel, Moline, IL.