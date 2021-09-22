Menu
Erik Michael Johnson
1968 - 2021
BORN
1968
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
DeRoo Funeral Home
1611 7th Street
Moline, IL

Erik Michael Johnson

November 11, 1968-September 17, 2021

MOLINE-Erik Michael Johnson, 52, of Moline died Friday, September 17, 2021 after a long fight with cancer.

Erik was born November 11, 1968 in Moline, Illinois, the first of six children, to Roger Johnson and Mary Johnson.

Erik graduated from Johns Hopkins University and later earned an MBA from Saint Ambrose University. Erik began his career with Trustmark Insurance Companies in Lake Forest, IL. He relocated back to Moline where he worked for John Deere Healthcare and later for UnitedHealthcare.

Erik was beloved by his family and friends. His razor-sharp wit was usually the first thing people noticed about him immediately followed by his eidetic memory and brilliant mind. Erik used all these traits to keep the laughs coming for years. He had a keen way to drop movie quotes from memory to fit any occasion. There was a subtleness to everything that Erik did. He never sought fanfare or attention, but his generosity and kindness were so apparent to anyone watching and felt by everyone who loved him. Erik acquired hobbies throughout his life that piqued his interests and introduced him to new friends. Gaming with "nerd friends", cars and racing, grilling, and shooting sports brought with them new things to learn, and, true to Erik's style, he became a master of all.

Erik is survived by his parents: Mary Johnson and Roger (Glenda) Johnson, all of Moline; siblings: Kristine Johnson of Edina, Minnesota, Kurt (Melissa Hebert) Johnson of Columbus, Georgia, Matt (Julia O'Donnell) Johnson of Austin, Texas, Debbie (Josh) Jackson of Le Claire, Iowa, and Patty Johnson, of Long Beach, California; and his favorite people in the world: Georgia, Graham, and Duncan Jackson of Le Claire, Iowa, and Nora and Malcolm Johnson of Austin, Texas.

Erik's memory will be honored in a private event at a later date. It is asked that memorials be made to Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities.

"Hit it." Condolences may be sent to the family at www.deroofuneralhome.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
DeRoo Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm sorry to see notice of Erik's passing. He and I were in a math class together in high school. I remember him having a super sense of humor, a memorable laugh and a great intellect. He was a good kid. My sympathy to his loved ones.
marla alvarado
School
November 4, 2021
