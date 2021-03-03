Irene Evans

August 19, 1931-February 28, 2021

BETTENDORF-Irene Evans, 89, formerly of Bettendorf, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2021 at The Village in Indianola, Iowa. Private services will be held on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Weerts Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pine Hill Cemetery. Memorials in Irene's name may be made to the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital, the Village Good Shepherd Fund, Redeemer Lutheran Church Indianola, or to the family.

Irene Schmarje was born on August 19, 1931 in Muscatine, Iowa. She was the youngest of the five children of Claus and Emma Schmarje. Upon graduation from Muscatine High School in 1949, she enrolled at the University of Iowa to study Nursing, graduating as an R.N. in 1953. She began her nursing career in Chicago in labor and delivery. She moved back to Iowa City, teaching nursing at the U of IA. Then in Davenport she worked primarily in labor and delivery, and later worked as a visiting nurse and as a school nurse. She retired just in time to devote much love to the grandchildren who were coming into the world.

She married Vaughn Evans, also of Muscatine on February 24, 1956 and they eventually settled in Davenport. Together they raised four children during a 37-year marriage before he passed in 1994

As a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Davenport, Irene proudly served as volunteer in the library as well as in the preschool. Irene traveled with Vaughn, family or friends to Chicago, Europe, Alaska, and more. She especially loved the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Irene's interests included reading, art (especially Monet and Renoir), completing needlework projects, jigsaw puzzles, and watching Hallmark channel movies.

Irene is survived by her daughter Heidi (David) Klodd of Indianola, son Joseph (Patti) of Omaha, daughter in law Sherri (Tom) of Anamosa, and son Steve (Michelle) of Bettendorf; grandchildren Tony, Annie (Eugene), Emma, Becca, Hannah (Joe McCright), Andy (Lindsey), Aubrey (Adam), Rachel, Karly, Leah, and Peter; great grandchildren Freya, Alice, Hayden, and Mila. Irene was preceded in death by her husband, parents, siblings, and her son David.

Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com