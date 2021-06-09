James Ray Fidlar

August 4, 1945-June 6, 2021

CORDOVA-James Ray Fidlar, 75, of Cordova, Illinois, passed away Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Manor Care in Davenport, Iowa. Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, June 11th at the Cordova Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Thursday at Gibson – Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron, with a Masonic Service at 7:30 PM. Memorials may be made to the Cordova American Legion, or the Vietnam Veterans of America.

Jim was born on August 4th, 1945, in Des Moines, Iowa, the son of Edwin and Violet (Slater) Fidlar. He married Lynn Smalley on August 18, 1996 in Cordova, Illinois. After his schooling, Jim enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he served in combat during the Vietnam War, and then continued his military career as a prison warden at Camp Lejeune Military Base in Jacksonville, North Carolina. After returning home from the military, Jim worked for Prudential in Moline as an insurance agent and financial advisor for about 10 years. He then went to work as a radiation tech for Exelon Nuclear Power Plant, where he retired in 2005.

Jim was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge 319 in Moline, the Cordova American Legion Post #1033, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Disabled Veterans of America. He enjoyed fishing and travel to many parts of the country. He was proud to have organized the Cordova Sesquicentennial parade. Jim was a proud Papa who loved following his grandkids and cheering them on during their sporting events.

Jim is survived by his wife Lynn of Cordova, IL, daughter; Erin (Jon) Ketelsen of Port Byron, IL (daughter of Janet Duncan Fidlar), son; Mahlon "Mac" (Sarah) Lewis of Malbar, FL, brother; David Fidlar of Moline, IL, sisters; Verna Mae Downey, of Cordova, IL, and Joanne Wiklund, of Port Byron, IL, and sister-in-law; Patsy Fidlar, of Cordova, IL; grandchildren, Bryce and Madalyn Ketelsen, and Emily, Amy and William Lewis. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles Fidlar, brothers-in-law, Emmett Lee Downey and Louie Wiklund. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.