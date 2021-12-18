James Humbert

November 2, 1941-December 15, 2021

James Humbert, 80, of Geneseo, IL passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Allure of Geneseo. Visitation will be held at Vandemore Funeral Home – Geneseo Chapel on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 4-6 p.m. A graveside service will take place at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Mount Emblem Cemetery, in Elmhurst, IL. in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Geneseo Park District.

James was born on November 2, 1941, the son of Frederick "Fritz" and Ethel (Magnuson) Humbert, in Woodbury, NJ. He graduated from Kewanee Wethersfield High School and went on to attend the Military Academy in Alton, IL. James served as a Private E2 Army Engineer from 1960-1963. James loved antiques. He also loved to spend summers at the cabin in Lake Lauderdale in Wisconsin, boating and fishing. James was great at working on boats and he enjoyed racing them. He was an avid Fighting Illini fan, as his father, Fritz was 1st team All-Big Ten fullback at the University of Illinois.

Those left to cherish his memory include friends, Deb Demers and Tanya (Scott) Stephens of Geneseo, IL.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick and Ethel; daughter, Teresa Lommel; and sister, Patricia Ann.