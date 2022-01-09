Jerry P Licata

July 20, 1939-September 5, 2021

Jerry P Licata, 82, passed away on Sept 5, 2021 in Largo, FL. He was born in Rock Island, IL on July 20, 1939.

Jerry served in the Air Force from 1960-1966. He was a manager/buyer/public relations & marketing agent for Mosenfelders Inc & Schubach's clothing stores for many years. He loved boating, fishing, music & dancing.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Licata, his son, Dan (Tiffany) Licata, grandsons, Nicholas, Nathan, & Joshua, sisters Pat Weidner-Brown & B J Thomas.

His wishes were to have no service. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.