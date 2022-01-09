Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jerry P. Licata
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021

Jerry P Licata

July 20, 1939-September 5, 2021

Jerry P Licata, 82, passed away on Sept 5, 2021 in Largo, FL. He was born in Rock Island, IL on July 20, 1939.

Jerry served in the Air Force from 1960-1966. He was a manager/buyer/public relations & marketing agent for Mosenfelders Inc & Schubach's clothing stores for many years. He loved boating, fishing, music & dancing.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Nancy Licata, his son, Dan (Tiffany) Licata, grandsons, Nicholas, Nathan, & Joshua, sisters Pat Weidner-Brown & B J Thomas.

His wishes were to have no service. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our sincerest condolences to Nancy, the family and all whose lives Jerry touched. Rest in peace, dear friend.
Adam and Connie Baumann
Friend
January 16, 2022
Jerry was one of the original good guys. We knew him back in the 80's from boating on the river and from Hunters. Condolences to his family.
Jewel Alizah Bryan
Friend
January 9, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results