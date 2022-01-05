Joan L. Nielson

April 17, 1937-January 2, 2022

DAVENPORT-Joan L. Nielson, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Private family services will be held with burial at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline, is entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society.

Joan Louise Nielson was born April 17, 1937, to Bercella and Louise (Schmidt) Nielson. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1955. She was united in marriage to John C. Small on June 11, 1955, and was a military spouse for a few years and then a homemaker, raising her two sons.

Joan was an active supporter of the NASA space program, a fan of science fiction, of Ian Flemings' James Bond movie series, of the Olympics (especially figure skating), and a diehard baseball fan of them "Bums," the Brooklyn- and later, Los Angeles Dodgers.

She enjoyed midget, sprint, and Indy car racing, collecting dolls and miniatures, as well as attending flea markets. She was also an avid reader. Later in life she worked for Davenport Bank and Trust and retired from the Davenport Walmart. She was a member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Davenport.

Joan is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Joyce Small of East Moline, Illinois, and Jon and Gretchen Small of Eldridge, Iowa; three grandchildren, David (Kate) Small of Ankeny, Iowa, Sarah Small of Fairfax, Iowa, and Maria Small of Eldridge; and two great-grandchildren, Kellen and Delaney. She was preceded in death by her parents and her former husband, John.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com