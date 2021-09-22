Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
John Robert Brubaker
1966 - 2021
BORN
1966
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

John Robert Brubaker

November 8, 1966-August 21, 2021

BOONE-John Robert Brubaker, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Boone, Iowa on August 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Esophageal/Stomach Cancer.

John was born on November 8, 1966, in Rock Island to Kenneth R Brubaker. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1984. He married the love of his life, Tammy Cook on November 8, 1997. John was a professional painter after moving to Huntington Beach, California, and co-owner of "Brubaker Painting," with his brother, Mark. Eventually owner of the company in Michigan. He then became a customer service representative for Lennar Home Builders back in California. John became a Professional Truck Driver working for FedEx Custom Critical along with his wife from 2009-2019.

John loved fishing, surfing, jet skiing, snow skiing, camping, bowling, and playing poker. Most of all John loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for his sweet, and gentle soul, patience, giving personality, and always his big smile.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy; daughter, Amber (Travis) Brubaker-Maturino, granddaughter, Loreena Jo Maturnio, Riverside, CA; Mother, Amelia (Amy) Brubaker, Huntington Beach, CA; Grandfather, Dwight J Thomas, Colona; siblings; Mark (Shira) Brubaker; Kevin (Anne) Dougherty, Patrick Dougherty, CA; Christopher (Rachel) Dougherty, Kansas City. Uncle, Bob (Lynn) Brubaker, Toledo, Ohio; Aunt, Pauline Brubaker-Thune, Colona; In-laws; Larry/Charisse Cook; Deborah Lescano, Carrie Cook, and Jordan (Kayla) Cook, Boone, Iowa. Numerous Nephews, nieces, and cousins.

John was proceeded in death by his father; Kenneth; Grandmother, Edna Thomas, and Uncles; Wayne Brubaker, and Edward Thune.

Family will greet family and friends for a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at "The City Limits Saloon & Grill," 4514 9th St, Rock Island, Illinois 61201 from 3-7 p.m.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
The City Limits Saloon & Grill
4514 9th St, Rock Island, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
He is loved and missed and free of pain.
Linda Bugnel
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results