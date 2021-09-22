John Robert Brubaker

November 8, 1966-August 21, 2021

BOONE-John Robert Brubaker, 54, passed away peacefully at his home in Boone, Iowa on August 21, 2021, after a courageous battle with Esophageal/Stomach Cancer.

John was born on November 8, 1966, in Rock Island to Kenneth R Brubaker. He graduated from Geneseo High School in 1984. He married the love of his life, Tammy Cook on November 8, 1997. John was a professional painter after moving to Huntington Beach, California, and co-owner of "Brubaker Painting," with his brother, Mark. Eventually owner of the company in Michigan. He then became a customer service representative for Lennar Home Builders back in California. John became a Professional Truck Driver working for FedEx Custom Critical along with his wife from 2009-2019.

John loved fishing, surfing, jet skiing, snow skiing, camping, bowling, and playing poker. Most of all John loved his family and friends. He will be remembered for his sweet, and gentle soul, patience, giving personality, and always his big smile.

Survivors include his wife, Tammy; daughter, Amber (Travis) Brubaker-Maturino, granddaughter, Loreena Jo Maturnio, Riverside, CA; Mother, Amelia (Amy) Brubaker, Huntington Beach, CA; Grandfather, Dwight J Thomas, Colona; siblings; Mark (Shira) Brubaker; Kevin (Anne) Dougherty, Patrick Dougherty, CA; Christopher (Rachel) Dougherty, Kansas City. Uncle, Bob (Lynn) Brubaker, Toledo, Ohio; Aunt, Pauline Brubaker-Thune, Colona; In-laws; Larry/Charisse Cook; Deborah Lescano, Carrie Cook, and Jordan (Kayla) Cook, Boone, Iowa. Numerous Nephews, nieces, and cousins.

John was proceeded in death by his father; Kenneth; Grandmother, Edna Thomas, and Uncles; Wayne Brubaker, and Edward Thune.

Family will greet family and friends for a Celebration of Life held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at "The City Limits Saloon & Grill," 4514 9th St, Rock Island, Illinois 61201 from 3-7 p.m.