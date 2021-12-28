Menu
John Norton
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021

John Norton

May 22, 1945-December 18, 2021

John Norton, 76, of Bella Vista, AR passed away on December 18, 2021. John was born May 22, 1945 in Moline, IL. He graduated from Orion High School in 1963. Was a proud Vietnam Veteran, owned and operated Norton's Food Center in Orion and later retired from the Department of Defense, Rock Island Arsenal in 2009 as a Logistics Management Specialist. John married Barbara Steele in 1982 and shared 39 wonderful years together and have six wonderful children. John was most happy working on his Street rods and spending time outdoors.

John is survived by his wife Barbara, Children; Chris (Betsey) Joannides, Bailey, Oliver, & Elijah, Ft Smith, AR. Jeff (Nicole) Norton, Jaeger, Blaze. Coal Valley, IL. Angela (Tim) Johansen, Alicia, Jarod, Sophia, Anneliese, Zoe. Harlem, GA. Jim (Jennifer) Norton, Brayden, Breanna, Julia, Joe, Austin, Ashley. Coal Valley, IL. Jayson (Karen) Norton, Meghan, Jaycob, Carleigh. Geneseo, IL. Nick (Courtney) Joannides, Isabella. Scottsdale, AZ. Also survived by brother, Brad (Barb) Norton, Coal Valley, IL. Sister Pam Lutz, Boise, ID, and many Nieces and Nephews.

John was preceded in death by his parents Vernon and Doris, step mother Lorretta and step Brother Jerry Hardin. John will be remembered most for his love and devotion he expressed towards his wife, six children, 20 grandchildren, and two great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Rock Island Arsenal National Cemetery.

Donations can be made to https://hopecampus.networkforgood.com.



Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 28, 2021.
Dear Barb and the Norton family and friends. Words cannot describe the loss that John will be to the world. Please know that we all were blessed if we had the opportunity to know him on earth and I´m sure that he is in heaven waiting for us and cheering us on. "Don´t hurt yourself " John, lol. With love Deb Struck(Haertjens) co-worker at R.I.A.
Deb Struck
Friend
December 31, 2021
Dear Barb, No words can replace our feelings for you & family. May Fond memories remain and know that we will always love John and you as dear friends from Arkansas.
Ken & Kay Bower
Friend
December 29, 2021
I am deeply saddened by your loss. May the love of your family and friends comfort you.
Tina Hoepner
Friend
December 29, 2021
We lost a dear, dear friend and we will so miss him. Our condolences to Barb and John's family.
Larry and Buzz
Friend
December 29, 2021
We are very sorry for your loss.
Jean & Jason Wardlow
Other
December 28, 2021
Barb, We´re so very saddened to hear about John. Without a doubt one of our all time favorite people. Remember our cruise and he had us believing he got his ear pierced....and it was a stick-on.....that guy. The world lost a good guy. Hugs to you and all John´s family, we know you will miss him terribly.
Don & Linda Sharar
Friend
December 28, 2021
I´m sorry to hear of John´s passing. I knew him from the Arsenal, where we both worked. He was a true gentleman. Rest In Peace, John.
Max Leonard
Work
December 28, 2021
Condolences on the death of the patriarch of the family. John planted the seed that up which gas left Orion with a grocery store. The community is very happy with the store, he started years ago is still suppling Orion with groceries. For sure John will be missed by his family but the memories will last.
Bill Todd
School
December 28, 2021
My since sympathy to John's entire family. I met John in 1964 In Orion while I was working at Hardin Chevrolet. John was the only person from the QC that I met in Viet Nam in 68. He was getting ready to go back home. Once again, my sympathy.
Bill Lundell
Friend
December 28, 2021
My condolences to the family. Worked with John many years at the Arsenal, and we shared a lot of "Stories" about our service time in Viet Nam. We conversed many times over the Email system after we had retired. He will be missed. May God Bless.
Nicholas DeBolt
Work
December 28, 2021
I wish there was something I could say or do to take away the loss you have experienced. You did have 39 great years together. I always felt you had a wonderful life. My thoughts & prayers are with you & your family Barb
Tonia Grissom Doy
Friend
December 28, 2021
