Juanita M. Farmer
FUNERAL HOME
Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory Ltd
6601 38th Ave
Moline, IL

Juanita M. Farmer

April 8, 1922-October 3, 2021

CARBON CLIFF-Juanita M. Farmer, 99, of Carbon Cliff, passed away, Sunday, October 3, 2021, at Illini Restorative Care, Silvis.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Wildwood Church 18717 Hubbard Rd, East Moline, IL 61244. Visitation will be 1-hr prior at the church. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to Wildwood Church.

Juanita was born on April 8, 1922, in Samoth, IL, the daughter of James and Tennie (Rice) Finley. Her father always joked he was more proud of the litter of pigs that were born the same day. After graduating from East Moline High School in 1940, Juanita went to work for Ametek. During WWII, she left home with her best friend to work at Standard Oil in Chicago. After the war, Juanita returned home to work for Deere & Co. She married William Farmer on August 28, 1948, in East Moline. Juanita loved being a full-time mom. Her husband and four children were always her priority. To all who visited, she had a wonderful talent for making them feel welcome. Juanita was a member of Watertown Baptist Church, now Wildwood Church. She was involved in Home & Mission, the church newsletter and serving many funeral dinners. Juanita and Bill loved to travel to Colorado every year to visit their youngest daughter and family. Throughout her years she brought laughter into her home in so many different ways. Her faith in Jesus was her daily strength. She will be missed immensely by her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her children, Linda Johnson, Carbon Cliff, Sharon (Andy) Tyrrell, Moline, Jim (Cheryl) Farmer, Nettleton, MS, Marianne (Doug) Wisely, Fort Collins, CO; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and sister, Betty Pfau, Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, 1 grandson, Matthew; 2 brothers, Ed and Kenneth Finley.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 7, 2021.
