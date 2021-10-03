Menu
Rev. Dr. Laurence Larson
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Rev. Dr. Laurence Larson

March 3, 1936-September 30, 2021

MOLINE-The Rev. Dr. Laurence Larson, 85, of Moline, Ill. died Thursday, September 30, 2021 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Cremation rites were accorded. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the All Saints Episcopal Church, 3145 31st Avenue, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the All Saints Episcopal Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.

Laurence was born on March 3, 1936 in East Chicago, Indiana, a son of Roy and Agnes Burke Larson. He attended public schools in Sterling, Illinois. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957. He graduated from Illinois College, Jacksonville, Illinois in 1960. He received a Master of Divinity Degree from Nashotah House Seminary, Nashotah, Wisconsin in 1963 and a Doctorate of Ministry Degree from the Graduate Theological Foundation, Notre Dame, Indiana in 1988.

Laurence married Betty Lou Izard in Warsaw, Illinois on December 30, 1961.

Laurence was ordained in the Episcopal Church in 1963. He served eight years of college chaplaincy, as rector of Trinity Parish, Lincoln, Illinois from 1971-1977 and Rector of Trinity Parish, Rock Island, from 1977-2001. He helped establish All Saints Mission, Moline in February of 2009 and served that congregation through 2013.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Betty Larson, Moline; sons, Christopher Larson, Moline, Ill., Chad (Carrie) Larson, Rock Island and daughter Catherine Larson and her husband, John Culwell, Los Gatos, Calif.; ten grandchildren; and twin sister, Laurel Bye, Meridian, Idaho.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers, Roger and Don and sister, Lois Fulfs.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Requiem Mass
10:00a.m.
All Saints Episcopal Church
3145 31st Avenue, Rock Island, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so very sad to learn of his Passing. Father Larson was simply the best. He is so caring and loving. it really showed to everyone who met him. I am honored to have attended church at Trinity Episcopal during his time there.
Jan Goldermann
October 4, 2021
Father Larson was a very Godly man and will be missed tremendously. He has been a part of our Family for over 40 years. He married my Husband Larry and me, did my Father´s funeral and did my Husband´s memorial service at All Saints. Beautiful memories were the Christmas Eve services at Trinity. My sincere sympathy to Betty and entire Family. May God grant them peace and comfort.
Leah Smith ( Jim Stanbary´s Sister)
October 4, 2021
