Leland H. Ziegenhorn

January 17, 1939-June 10, 2021

ILLINOIS CITY-Leland H. Ziegenhorn, 82, of Illinois City, IL passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Lutheran Living. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will follow the services at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for Leland will be held on Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials have been established for Providence Baptist Church or the wishes of the family. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Leland Herbert Ziegenhorn was born on January 17, 1939 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of Herbert and Mildred (Christian) Ziegenhorn. He was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Nellie Lucille Krueger on December 17, 1961 in Illinois City. Leland was a member of Providence Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and was the moderator during the annual church meetings. He also led the singing while his wife played the organ. Leland was a life long farmer and Farm Bureau Member. He was particularly proud of the time he raised Chaolais Cattle. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and going on travels with his wife.

Leland will be deeply missed by his children, Scott (Kayle) Ziegenhorn of Illinois City, Patti (Joel) Thomas of Edgington, IL; grandchildren, Josh (Kara) Thomas, Jessica (Robert) Sorrowfree, Jeff Ziegenhorn, and Sarah (Jordan) Johanson; great-grandchildren, Brinley, Alayna, Ryne, Cole, Druzella and Keegan; Leland also leaves behind his beloved dog, Daisy.

Leland was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Nellie October 14, 2020 and his brother, Rolland.