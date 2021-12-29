Lora M. Payne

October 19, 1934-December 26, 2021

RAPIDS CITY-Lora M. Payne, 87, of Rapids City, Illinois, died Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Genesis Hospital in Silvis, Illinois.

Private graveside services will be held at Rock Island National Cemetery. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home.

Lora was born October 19, 1934, in Silvis, Illinois, the daughter of Oscar and Vivian (Stout) Stephenson. She married Cecil Payne on May 5, 1950, in Cambridge, Illinois. She worked at ARA and retired after twenty years.

Lora was a member of Rapids City Christian Church. She also was a member of Cub Scouts, Rainbow Girls, Eagles, 4H, and a chaperone for Rapids City Youth Center. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and gardening.

Lora is survived by six children, Mary Ann (Jim Burnett) Payne of Carbondale, Illinois, Barbara Kelley of Colona, Illinois, Ralph (Sharon Ingbretson) Payne of Rock Island, Illinois, Nancy Schultz of Rapids City, Illinois, Robert (Sandy) Payne of Hampton, Illinois, and Thomas (Kim) Payne of Moline, Illinois; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded by her parents; husband; sister, Pat Tyler; brothers, Dohrn, Wayne, Ricky, and Jim.

