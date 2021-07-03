Marlene L. DeSplinter

March 2, 1937-July 2, 2021

DAVENPORT-Marlene L. DeSplinter, 84, of Davenport, formerly of Annawan passed away on July 2, 2021, at Ridgecrest Village-Davenport, IA. Private family services will be held per her wishes. Vandemore Funeral Home and Crematory-Atkinson Chapel are in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Ridgecrest Village 4130 Northwest Blvd. Davenport, IA 52806.

She was born on March 2, 1937, in Annawan the daughter of Raymond and Lois (Gradert) DeSplinter. Marlene graduated from Annawan High School in 1955 then went on to nurses training at St. Lukes. She was a nurse for many years and ended her career as the Director of Nursing Instructor at Scott Community College. She was an avid traveler.

Marlene will be dearly missed by her sister, Phyllis (Gene) Eilers of Geneseo; nephew, Steve (Candy) Eilers of Rotunda West, FL; niece, Sherri (Frank) Mapes of Atkinson; several great nieces, nephews and one great-great niece.

She was preceded in death by her parents.