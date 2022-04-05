Michael E. Bender

September 5, 1942-March 27, 2022

EAST MOLINE-Michael E. Bender, 79, of East Moline, passed away on Sunday, March 27th at Edward Hospital in Naperville. A private celebration of life will be held this summer.

Mike was born in Moline, Illinois, the son of Wilbur and Madeline (Poelvoorde) Bender. He married Suzanne (Achilles) Bender on November 9th, 1963.

Mike was an avid fisherman and boater often spending summers at The Lake of the Ozarks. He traveled across the globe in his role as a manager of overseas and domestic transportation at Deere & Company where he worked for 40 years. Slideshows from his many travels to Germany, London, and South Korea were prone to include more ports and shipping containers than tourist attractions; he was famous for buying large quantities of Mexican vanilla extract, and he was apparently infamous at several karaoke bars in Japan. He enjoyed gardening, cooking, woodworking, and above all gadgets.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Suzy; a daughter, Dawn (Kirk) Richlen; two sons, Greg (Holly) and Paul (Meg); four grandchildren, Heather (Kevin) Linde, Lexi (Matt) Hilby, Taylor and Brady (Richlen); three great-grandchildren, Amelia, Jillian, and Elijah; two step-grandchildren, Cody and Zac; and one sister, Laura. He will be remembered fondly by his good friends Ron and Nancy with whom he enjoyed many boat rides and day-trips.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Kathleen.

Memorials may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church in Port Byron, Illinois, where he was a member, or to your favorite charity. If you want to raise a toast, Mike always loved a good vodka on the rocks with a twist of lime.