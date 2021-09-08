Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Michael G. Fenner
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
1500 Sixth Street
East Moline, IL

Master Sergeant Michael G. Fenner

May 26, 1951-September 5, 2021

EAST MOLINE-Master Sergeant Michael G. Fenner Retired, 70, East Moline, passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021 at his home. Private family services will be held and burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery with Military Honors.

Mike was born on May 26, 1951 in Davenport, IA, the son of Jack and Shirley "Pat" (Heiser) Fenner. He received his Associate degree while serving the the US Air Force. He retired as a highly decorated Master Sergeant in 1992 after 21 years of service. Mike married Linda Grothusen on June 24, 1972. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and the Air Force Sergeant's Association. Mike enjoyed cooking and had recently taken up gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Linda, sons; Jason (Julee Smith) Fenner, Madison, WI, Justin (Valery) Fenner, stationed in Germany and Jeffery (Angela) Fenner, Davenport, grandchildren; Severin, Jocelyn, Alexandra and siblings, Jacklyn Bustos, Carbondale, IL and Robert (Karen) Fenner, Atlanta, GA

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Raymond Bustos

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where he was a member.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vanhoe.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Van Hoe Funeral Home and Crematory - East Moline.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Mike was more than a brother, he was my best friend. Love you Mike,
Jackie Bustos
Family
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results