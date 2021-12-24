Michael Lee Schaefer

May 6, 1969-December 16, 2021

Michael Lee Schaefer, 52, of Bettendorf, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Trinity UnityPoint in Bettendorf.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. His service will be livestreamed by visiting Mike's memorial page at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com and clicking the link at the bottom of the page at the time of the service on Tuesday. Visitation will be held on Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family to benefit his children's educations.

Mike was born May 6, 1969 in Davenport, the son of Earl A. & Kathleen R. (Pokorny) Schaefer. He was united in marriage to Kimberly Sue Kight on September 23, 1995 in Moline, Illinois. They attended Heritage Church in Bettendorf.

Mike graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in 1987. He worked in the hotel industry before working for UPS for 28 years, most recently as a supervisor. A serial entrepreneur, Mike co-owned and operated Streets of Italy since 2013. Mike created pizzas and friendships wherever he and his oven traveled. He was as generous with his talking as he was with the toppings, all energized by his love of coffee. Mike never knew a stranger. Eager to listen as much as converse, he engaged everyone he met with his hearty laugh and infectious smile. Mike burned his candle brightly at both ends out of love for his family and his many friends. May pizza forever waft happy thoughts of him.

Those left to honor Mike's memory include his wife, Kim; his children, Allison and Alex; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Judy & John Fitzgibbon of LeClaire, Iowa and Karen & Tim MacDade of Marco Island, Florida; Kim's brother and sister-in-law, Mike & DeeDee Kight; Kim's sisters and brothers-in-law, Lynn & David Thompson, Lisa Mullen, Laura & Mark Tapia and Cheryl & Rick O'Connor; his father-in-law, Gerald Kight; nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Mark Schaefer.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Mike's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.