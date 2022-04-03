Phillip M. Meredith-Langdon

August 20, 1987-March 27, 2022

LE CLAIRE-Phillip M. Meredith-Langdon, 34, of Le Claire, Iowa, died Sunday, March 27, at home.

Services to celebrate Phil's life will be announced at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, Illinois, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. Memorials may be made to the family.

Phil was born August 20, 1987, in Silvis, Illinois, the son of John and K. Shannon (Meredith) Langdon. He married Kasey Bauman and the couple had two children before separating.

He enjoyed hiking, bowling, and fishing. He will be remembered for frequently wearing neon colors, bandanas, and backpacks, as well as his eclectic taste in music. His children were his pride and joy and he loved them in his own way.

Phil is survived by his children, Mikenzie and Joey Langdon; his parents, Shannon (Buck Snave) Langdon of Moline, and John Langdon of East Moline; siblings, Lisa Langdon of Moline, and Richard Langdon of St. Joseph, Missouri; nephews, Michael and Phillip Langdon; grandparents, Jeanne Heston of Eldridge, Iowa, Richard (Patricia) Meredith of Bettendorf, and Elizabeth Langdon of Cameron, Missouri; aunts and uncles, Hillary (Nick Hawkins) Karben of Bettendorf, Scott (Shelby) Meredith of Des Moines, Iowa, Angie (Kevin) Smith of Parker, Colorado, and Anne McCrary of Cameron; cousins, Taylor (Scott) Davis, Jordan Karben, Rylan Roehlk, Lucy and Alice Meredith, and Sam and Kyle Smith; and Buck's daughters, Michelle Meyers and Heather Pena, and their families. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Phil Langdon; and great-grandparents, Jim and Stella Falkinburg, Ruth Rudisill, and Frank Meredith.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.