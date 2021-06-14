Rachel M. Adell

February 1, 1948-June 12, 2021

GENESEO-Funeral services for Rachel M. Adell, 73, of Geneseo, IL, will be 10:00 am Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Silvis, IL. Services will also be live-streamed by logging into http://www.facebook.com/vanhoefuneralhome. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline, IL. Visitation will be 4-7 pm Wednesday at the Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3pm. Mrs. Adell passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Genesis, Silvis, IL.

Rachel Hernandez was born February 1, 1948, in Moline, IL, the daughter of Jesse and Aurora (Herrera) Hernandez. She was a graduate of United Township High School and American Business School. She married Terry Peterson. She later married Len Adell III June 22 1990, in Geneseo. She retired from Eagle Food Stores after 19 years of service. Rachel was the driving force and creator of the Adoration Chapel at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. From its inception, she coordinated and scheduled all aspects for the first 10 years of adoration. She enjoyed leading pilgrimages with her husband to the EWTN Studios in Birmingham and Cullman, Alabama.

Survivors include her husband Len; children, Troy (Mary Beth) Peterson, Louisville, KY, Kevin (Dilara) Peterson, Des Moines, IA, and Kimberly Peterson (Fraser Yarker), Pekin, IL; step children, Christine Adell, Geneseo, and Jeff Adell, Indianapolis, IN; grandchildren, Zachary Mullan, Ranae Peterson, and Kyle Peterson; step grandchildren, Michael and Adam Neuwohner, Leslie, Abbey, and Hannah Nussbaum; step great granddaughter, Ronan Green; siblings, Margaret Moreno, Silvis, Joseph (Lucille) Hernandez, Silvis, Mary Ann (John) Olvera, Milan, IL, David Hernandez, Austin, TX, and Michael (Becky) Hernandez, Jacksonville, FL; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, John, Robert, and Danniel Hernandez; sister, Guadalupe Hernandez; and brother-in-law, Anthony Moreno.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church or EWTN 5817 Old Leeds Rd. Irondale, AL 35210.

