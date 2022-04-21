Robert "Bob" Lee DeBoever

November 28, 1945-April 18, 2022

Robert "Bob" Lee DeBoever, 76, of Geneseo, passed away on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, IA. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, Geneseo. Reverend Laura Kamprath will officiate. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Geneseo. Military rites will be accorded. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorials may be directed to Geneseo Aisle of Flags and Geneseo VFW – Don Cherry Post 5083, 223 S. State Street, Geneseo, IL, 61254.

Bob was born November 28, 1945, the son of Raymond and Irene (VanDeWoestyne) DeBoever, in Geneseo. He graduated from Geneseo High School. Bob proudly served in the United States Marine Corp and fought valiantly in the Vietnam war. On December 11, 1965, Bob married Judy Olson. She preceded him in death on December 16, 2018. Bob was a Life Member of the Don Cherry Post #5083 of which he was post commander four times and earned all-state commander four times. Bob oversaw the firing squad for military honors for deceased veterans, a lifetime member of Tri-County Marine Corp League, charter member of the Geneseo FFA Alumni, Henry County Farm Bureau member, a Geneseo Township trustee since 1988, until his retirement in 2020, and a member of First Lutheran Church of which he served several years on the scholarship committee and as usher. Bob and his wife, Judy, had farmed all their married lives on one farm in Geneseo Township. He retired after several years working at Stenzels' Auction in 2009.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Jodi (Steve) Martin, Cambridge, IL, and Jamie (Mike) Paape, Eau Claire, WI; grandchildren, Brody Kolb and Samuel Paape; sister, Shirley (Jerry) Lauer, Geneseo; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews; and special best friend, Julie Weidner, Geneseo.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Irene DeBoever; and his loving wife, Judy DeBoever.