Robert James Deuth
2001 - 2022
BORN
2001
DIED
2022
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
Robert James Deuth

March 21, 2022

CARBON CLIFF-Robert James Deuth, age 20, of Carbon Cliff, IL, departed this world suddenly and unexpectedly on March 21, 2022, in East Moline, IL in the presence of his mother and many friends. Robert graduated from United Township High School, East Moline, in 2019. He was a loyal friend and would go out of his way to help anyone. Robert's hobbies included customizing his car, drawing, playing video games, and practicing Taekwondo, proudly earning his blackbelt earlier this month with his mother at his side; a moment that will forever be cherished. Robert had a huge heart for kids and loved teaching and guiding them during Taekwondo class. The kids looked up to him and loved making him laugh. Most of all, Robert loved his family, especially his beloved nieces, Sienna and Savanna.

He is survived by his mother Cynthia Borgel (Mitch) of Carbon Cliff, IL, his father Joseph Deuth (Linda) of Davenport, IA, sisters Kayla Rose and Mary Brewer both of Moline, IL, brothers Nathan Borgel of Davenport, IA, Joey Deuth (Bobbi) of Park View, IA, grandfather Freeman Ed Brewer of East Moline, IL, grandmother Edith Borgel (Mike) of Moline, IL, uncles and aunts Michael Brewer (Tina) of Rapids City, SD, Edward Brewer of Casper, WY, Mike Deuth (Kelly) of Davenport, IA, David Deuth (Maria) of Denver, CO, and Reina Sanchez of Louisville, KY, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, great-uncles, and great-aunts. Preceded in death by great-grandfather and great-grandmother Bill and Veronica Riley, great-grandmother Betty Westerdahl, grandmother Kathy Brewer, grandmother Roiale Cash, aunt Shirley Wietting, and cousin Myke Deuth.

Robert will be remembered as an excitable young man who spoke out very passionately about everything he believed in. He was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services will be 1:00pm Saturday, April 2, 2022 with visitation 2 hours prior to service time at Christ United Methodist Church (3801 7th St, East Moline) . Burial will follow at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be made at www.schrodermortuary.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Mar. 30, 2022.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sad to hear of his passing; I had many fun conversations with him In the library when he was a student at UT . My condolences and May he Rest In Peace .
Lisa Carroll
School
March 26, 2022
