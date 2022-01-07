Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
Sharon Partlow Schaubroeck
1939 - 2022
Sharon Partlow Schaubroeck

October 31, 1939-January 5, 2022

TAYLOR RIDGE-Sharon Partlow Schaubroeck, 82, of Taylor Ridge, died Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Funeral services will be 10 am Monday, January 10, 2022 at Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 13228 140th St. W., Taylor Ridge, Ill. 61284. Visitation will be from 1-4 pm Sunday, January 9, 2022 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan. Entombment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in care of the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Youth Hope – Moline, Shriners Hospitals for Children or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Sharon was born at home on October 31, 1939 in Milan, Illinois, a daughter of Richard and Fern Elizabeth Rogers Pewe. She married Richard "Dick" Partlow with whom she had two children, Beverly and Shane. He preceded her in death on September 15, 1991. She married James Schaubroeck on October 24, 1992 in Edgington.

Sharon retired after working 39 years for Bozeman Neighbour Patton & Noe, LLP in Moline, Illinois. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling the country with James doing missionary work at various Presbyterian children's camps across the United States.

Sharon was a member of the Edgington Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In earlier years, she played hardball with her brother, played catcher in softball and played volleyball. She was a 4H leader for the Bouncing Buckaroos. She enjoyed going to rodeos where she was a trick rider and played memblety-peg. Sharon was a fantastic dancer which included tap, ballroom and jitterbug dancing. She was an avid bowler who was state champion several times throughout the years. Sharon will also be known to have had excellent handwriting and enjoyed playing euchre, video poker and dominoes. She worked hard and played hard – she never quit.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, James Schaubroeck, Taylor Ridge; children, Beverly L. (Timothy) Thor, Orion, Ill. and Shane Partlow, Atlanta, Ga.; grandchildren, Dustin P. (Tara) Thor and Thomas A. Thor; great-grandchildren, Avery R. and Colton R. Thor; brother, Richard (Martha) Pewe, Olivet, Mich.; step-children, Tim (Lizbeth) Schaubroeck, Jason (Tina) Schaubroeck, Jonathon Schaubroeck and Marissa Schaubroeck; step-grandsons, James P., Jacob, Kyle, Mason, Micah and Adam; and step-great-grandchildren, Rylee and Regan Bowling.

She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, sister, Nancy Meier and brother, Billy Rogers.

The family extends a thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Genesis West, Davenport, UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island and the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf who helped take care of her. A special thank you extended to Dr. Morris Gist.

Online condolences, memories an expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jan. 7, 2022.
Jim and family you have our sincere sympathy and are in our prayers. We are in Florida and know your in our thoughts. We truly enjoyed our Sunday nights bowling with you folks. Sharon was a competitor.
Terry and Marsha Carlson
Friend
January 8, 2022
We extend our Deepest Sympathies to Jim, Shane, Bev and the family for your loss. Sharon was an excellent friend and neighbor. We loved her right away- and moreso over the years of being her and Jim's neighbors. We will miss her greatly, the neighborhood won't be the same without her. We consider her and Jim our special friends- not just neighbors. Prayers for strength to you Jim, and the family. We feel so privileged to have had Jim and Sharon as neighbors and friends for almost 15 years. We are deeply saddened by this loss, but glad Sharon is no longer suffering .RIP dear friend.
Brian and Michele Concannon
Friend
January 7, 2022
We extend our deepest sympathies to Sharon´s family. Thinking of you Shane.
Jack and Andy Newton
Friend
January 7, 2022
My deepest sympathy to Jim, Bev & Tim, Shane and the extended Partlow & Schaubroeck families. Sharon was a true original and will be dearly missed, especially her personal warmth and great humor! I have many years of fond memories which I will truly cherish to the end of my days. My life is truly blessed by having had her in it. May she rest in the Lord's loving arms and eternal peace.
Rowan Joseph
Friend
January 7, 2022
