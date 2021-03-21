Menu
Sharon J. Shoemaker
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fippinger Funeral Home - Aledo
401 South College Ave
Aledo, IL

Sharon J. Shoemaker

January 29, 1943-March 18, 2021

ALEDO-Sharon J. Shoemaker, 78, of Aledo lost her courageous battle with cancer Thursday, March 18, 2021 with her son and daughter-in-law at her side. Cremation has been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Friends of Dorothy Day, a mission of Catholic Charities in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

She was born January 29, 1943 in Stillwater, MN to Selmer and Fern Hill Anderson. Sharon graduated from Aledo High School in 1961 and went on to attend Illinois State University graduating with a bachelor's in education and a master's in speech and language. She married Dwight Shoemaker on June 17, 1967 at the Episcopal Church in Moline, IL.

Sharon taught speech and language in Cahokia and Galesburg before ending her career in education at the Westmer School District. She was passionate about helping children overcome their obstacles and fulfill their potential. She went on to work at the Arc of the Quad Cities and Lutheran Brotherhood.

Sharon's greatest joys were being mom to her two boys, loving grandma to four grandchildren and deep friendships. She enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, gardening and regular trips to the Amana Colonies and Longville, MN. She was a devout Christian, a prayer warrior and touched the lives of all who met her through her warmth, genuineness and empathy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dwight; sons: Justin Shoemaker of St. Paul, MN; Ryan (Amy) Shoemaker of Lake Bluff, IL; grandchildren: Annika Shoemaker of Hastings, MN; Jackson, Zachary and Alexandra Shoemaker of Lake Bluff, IL; sister: Sue Lehrer of Clearwater Beach, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Blaine and Tony Shoemaker of Oklahoma City, OK; nephew: Mark Lehrer of Keller, TX; nieces Gwen Shoemaker of Oklahoma City, OK and Amy Shoemaker of Dallas, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Stevie Anderson; nephew Greg Lehrer and brother-in-law Bob Lehrer.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Fippinger Funeral Home
401 S. College Avenue, Aledo, IL
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Catherine Catholic Church
106 NE 4th Street, Aledo, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry to all of her family. She was a blessing to many.
Vaunda Spivey
March 23, 2021
Ryan and family, I feel saddened to know that Sharon´s valiant battle is over. I hope your memories comfort you during this this time. My deepest condolences to you all. May her memory always be for a blessing.
Heidi Meister
March 22, 2021
My heart is broken! I will miss Sharon till the day I die and go to heaven. She was a great friend! A sister in Christ! We shared our life! We cried and we laughed together. Last year after she went to Libertyville, on my walk, I wanted so badly just to sit on the front porch and talk to her. When we would talk on the phone it was for not a few minutes but close to an hour. I told her two week ago I would keep checking in on her. I sent a message to her last Sunday, no reply, my heart sank, then I messaged her Thursday, nothing. I felt that hole in my heart grow with sadness. Then I heard from a person in Aledo on Saturday, that she had gone to see the Lord. Happy for her! No more pain, no more sorrow, for her, but, here on earth we will mourn. Thank you Ryan and Amy for taking her in, and showing your love to her. She loved being at the assisted living center. She was finally doing what God wanted her to do for years. Spread the gospel of Jesus and help hurting hearts.
Shirley Bonynge
March 21, 2021
