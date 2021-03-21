Sharon J. Shoemaker

January 29, 1943-March 18, 2021

ALEDO-Sharon J. Shoemaker, 78, of Aledo lost her courageous battle with cancer Thursday, March 18, 2021 with her son and daughter-in-law at her side. Cremation has been accorded. A Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021 at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Aledo. Burial will be in Aledo Cemetery. Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Fippinger's where memorials may be left to Friends of Dorothy Day, a mission of Catholic Charities in St. Paul and Minneapolis.

She was born January 29, 1943 in Stillwater, MN to Selmer and Fern Hill Anderson. Sharon graduated from Aledo High School in 1961 and went on to attend Illinois State University graduating with a bachelor's in education and a master's in speech and language. She married Dwight Shoemaker on June 17, 1967 at the Episcopal Church in Moline, IL.

Sharon taught speech and language in Cahokia and Galesburg before ending her career in education at the Westmer School District. She was passionate about helping children overcome their obstacles and fulfill their potential. She went on to work at the Arc of the Quad Cities and Lutheran Brotherhood.

Sharon's greatest joys were being mom to her two boys, loving grandma to four grandchildren and deep friendships. She enjoyed playing tennis, skiing, gardening and regular trips to the Amana Colonies and Longville, MN. She was a devout Christian, a prayer warrior and touched the lives of all who met her through her warmth, genuineness and empathy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Dwight; sons: Justin Shoemaker of St. Paul, MN; Ryan (Amy) Shoemaker of Lake Bluff, IL; grandchildren: Annika Shoemaker of Hastings, MN; Jackson, Zachary and Alexandra Shoemaker of Lake Bluff, IL; sister: Sue Lehrer of Clearwater Beach, FL; brother-in-law and sister-in-law: Blaine and Tony Shoemaker of Oklahoma City, OK; nephew: Mark Lehrer of Keller, TX; nieces Gwen Shoemaker of Oklahoma City, OK and Amy Shoemaker of Dallas, TX.

She was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Stevie Anderson; nephew Greg Lehrer and brother-in-law Bob Lehrer.