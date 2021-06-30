Sherry (Clancy) Powell

August 11, 1954-June 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Sherry (Clancy) Powell, 66, of Rock Island passed away June 23, 2021 in the hospice unit at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the River Bend Food Bank, Davenport or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Sherry was born on August 11, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter of Kenneth and Catherine Clancy. She was united in marriage to Sherman M. Powell III on January 1, 1995 in Rock Island.

Sherry was a beacon of light to all who knew and loved her. She was always ready to help anyone in need, she gave unconditionally. She was fun, kind, fair, compassionate and had a fantastic sense of humor. She never met a stranger.

Her last employment was at the Holiday Inn, formerly the Sheraton, where she was the Banquet Manager for many years. She met many friends there over the years, creating relationships that would last for years.

Her beloved dog, Carlie Sue, was an integral part of her life. She walked Carlie 3 to 4 times a day, through rain, sleet, snow and soaring temperatures. While walking, Sherry met and enjoyed countless people who became good friends.

Her love of children was a highlight for many neighborhood children and her friend's children and grandchildren. She lovingly welcomed them into her home, providing hours of fun, games, movies, snacks and gifts.

Special thanks to family, friends and neighbors who gave back during her courageous battle with cancer, whether it was a trip to Iowa City, walking Carlie, meals or just a loving card.

Those left to honor her memory are her sisters, Kim Dusch, Kentucky, Pat (Marty) Pearson, Kentucky; brothers, Tim (Rhonda) Clancy and their family, Katie, Sara and Drew, Florida, Sean (Debbie) Clancy, Florida; Nephews, Jim (Summer) Vrell and their son, Brody, Milan, David (Angie) Pearson and their family, Emma and Matthew, Bettendorf; stepdaughter, Missy (Gregg) Phillips, New Boston; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and special friend, Cindi Scott, Rock Island.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sherman; brother, Mike Clancy; brother-in-law, Dan Dusch and stepson, Ronnie Powell.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.