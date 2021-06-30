Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sherry Powell
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
3030 7th Ave
Rock Island, IL

Sherry (Clancy) Powell

August 11, 1954-June 23, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-Sherry (Clancy) Powell, 66, of Rock Island passed away June 23, 2021 in the hospice unit at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the River Bend Food Bank, Davenport or the Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Sherry was born on August 11, 1954 in Louisville, Kentucky, a daughter of Kenneth and Catherine Clancy. She was united in marriage to Sherman M. Powell III on January 1, 1995 in Rock Island.

Sherry was a beacon of light to all who knew and loved her. She was always ready to help anyone in need, she gave unconditionally. She was fun, kind, fair, compassionate and had a fantastic sense of humor. She never met a stranger.

Her last employment was at the Holiday Inn, formerly the Sheraton, where she was the Banquet Manager for many years. She met many friends there over the years, creating relationships that would last for years.

Her beloved dog, Carlie Sue, was an integral part of her life. She walked Carlie 3 to 4 times a day, through rain, sleet, snow and soaring temperatures. While walking, Sherry met and enjoyed countless people who became good friends.

Her love of children was a highlight for many neighborhood children and her friend's children and grandchildren. She lovingly welcomed them into her home, providing hours of fun, games, movies, snacks and gifts.

Special thanks to family, friends and neighbors who gave back during her courageous battle with cancer, whether it was a trip to Iowa City, walking Carlie, meals or just a loving card.

Those left to honor her memory are her sisters, Kim Dusch, Kentucky, Pat (Marty) Pearson, Kentucky; brothers, Tim (Rhonda) Clancy and their family, Katie, Sara and Drew, Florida, Sean (Debbie) Clancy, Florida; Nephews, Jim (Summer) Vrell and their son, Brody, Milan, David (Angie) Pearson and their family, Emma and Matthew, Bettendorf; stepdaughter, Missy (Gregg) Phillips, New Boston; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and special friend, Cindi Scott, Rock Island.

Sherry was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sherman; brother, Mike Clancy; brother-in-law, Dan Dusch and stepson, Ronnie Powell.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home - Rock Island.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.