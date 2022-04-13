Menu
Teresa Tovar de Nunez
1954 - 2022
BORN
1954
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
701 12th St
Moline, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 14 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory - Moline
Teresa Tovar de Nunez

September 18, 1954-April 10, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Teresa Tovar de Nunez, 67, of Rock Island, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City, Iowa.

Services are 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, 2022, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, with Father Antonio Dittmer officiating. Visitation will follow from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Moline.

Teresa was born September 18, 1954, in Mexico, one of 11 children of Vicente and Guadalupe Espinosa Tovar. She married Isidro Nunez and the couple had four children before separating.

She enjoyed listening to music and watching movies (especially Pedro Infante). Above all else, family was the most important thing to Teresa, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her children, Oscar (Aracely) Nunez of Bettendorf, Iowa, Claudia (Jose) Picaso of Hampton, Illinois, Oliva (Martin) Garcia of Bettendorf, and Viridiana Nunez of Rock Island; six grandchildren, Emma Nunez, Brittany (Andres) De La Cruz. Sebastian Picaso, and Max, Leo, and Eva Garcia; two great-grandchildren, Armani and Aniyah; and many siblings and their families.

The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 13, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.