William L. Warren
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

William L. Warren

March 9, 1937-December 13, 2021

EAST MOLINE-William L. Warren, 84, of East Moline passed away Monday December 13, 2021 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Private funeral services will be at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to QC Paws or Gary Sinise Foundation for Wounded Warriors.

Bill was born March 9, 1937 in Moline, the son of Clifford and Lura (Fuller) Warren. He married Nancy L. Keagle on April 4, 1959 in Davenport.

Bill was a U.S. Army veteran serving in the 11th Airborne as Para Trooper.

Bill retired from Mid American Energy Company. He was an avid Cubs fan, dog lover and had a very inquisitive mind. Most of all he loved his family.

Survivors include wife, Nancy; children, Shawn Warren, Moline, Wendy Cunningham, Moline, Heather Warren, Moline and Darcy (Brad) Brittenham, Coal Valley; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Mary (Gary) Miller, Coal Valley; brother, Joe (Rose) Warren, Vancouver, WA and a special friend, Joe. He was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jim Cunningham and sister, Marilyn Jean.

His family would like to thank Fresenius Kidney Care Silvis, Kahl Home, Davenport and Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf for their care and support.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy to you Nancy and to all your family. Sending our love and prayers for comfort and strength.
Bill and Judy Ransdell
December 18, 2021
To the family, I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers and condolences to you all. Bill was so kind and I am grateful to have known him and had the pleasure to care for him during his time at Fresenius Kidney Care. His smile and laughter was infectious ! He was an amazing person and will truly be missed. Rest In Peace my friend
Susan Adams
Work
December 16, 2021
