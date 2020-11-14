Walter Jakob Bahlmann

February 25, 1927-November 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Walter Jakob Bahlmann, 93, of Davenport, IA, passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society. Private services will be held and he will be laid to rest in Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Good Samaritan Society, Davenport.

Walter was born February 25, 1927, growing up on a small farm in Germany with two younger brothers. He was proud to have gone to farming school as a young teenager, and of having lived through World War 2 in Germany. Walter immigrated to the Davenport area after the war and married Helen Magens in 1956 in Dixon, IA, and they had 2 daughters.

Walter worked on farms and at Oscar Mayer, from where he retired in 1984. He enjoyed growing his own food and sharing his farming knowledge with others. Walter also had the gift of gab and enjoyed telling many stories to whoever would listen. He enjoyed taking his family on trips around the U.S., and to his home country. He was also a member of the Blackhawk Hiking Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Ann Bahlmann; and his brothers, Hans and Gunther Bahlmann.

Left to honor his memory are his daughters, Mary (Nicolas) Garcia of Davenport, IA, and Carol(Michael) Screeton of Ft. Wayne, IN; grandchildren: Laurie (Lorenzo) Martinez of Davenport, IA, Manuel Garcia of Davenport, IA, Michelle Garcia of Davenport, IA, and Rosa Garcia of Oklahoma City, OK; along with seven great grandchildren.